Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is being backed by a well-informed journalist to launch a move to sign a powerful PSG star whom he knows well from his time at Bournemouth, while Stephen Warnock has told the new Reds boss the three signings he must make this summer to ensure the club can compete for the top prizes next season.

A new era officially got underway on Merseyside this month when Iraola began work at Liverpool – his aim to restore the club to competing for the biggest trophies in football after a season of startling malaise under his predecessor, Arne Slot.

While Iraola is expected to implement a much more entertaining brand of football at Anfield, he will likely need serious funds to transform the make-up of his squad, with the club seeing a number of their leading lights over the last decade all reaching, or nearing, the end of their cycle.

Signing a replacement for Mohamed Salah in attack is a well-documented priority, and with PSG superstar Bradley Barcola now the leading target, we exclusively revealed that Liverpool have this week made enquiries over a potential deal.

Iraola and sporting director Richard Hughes could also look to strengthen in central defence, which all of a sudden looks a little weak after Ibrahima Konate’s exit on a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Now, according to specialist Liverpool FC journalist, David Lynch, Iraola could look to launch a second raid on the two-time European champions – this time for their Ukrainian defensive beast, Illia Zabarnyi.

Speaking on RedMenTV, Lynch explained why he is anticipating links to emerge over the next few weeks: “I think it’s one of those that you could see legs in. Richard Hughes will know him from his time at Bournemouth and will know everything about the player.

“Of course, the manager will like him as well.

“If PSG are in a situation where they think, ‘OK, this hasn’t quite worked out; we’re willing to do a cut-price deal’, that’s the sort of thing Liverpool tend to be all over. You think about them taking Ryan Gravenberch for a cut-price fee from Bayern.

“It didn’t work for him there, but he came to Liverpool, and it definitely did work. They’ve shown previously that they’re in the market for those kinds of signings, so for me, that one makes a lot more sense and is one that you could potentially see legs in…”

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Iraola said he 100% needs three new signings at Liverpool this summer

Lynch feels Iraola and Co. are short of options in central defence and he continued: “I think Liverpool are a bit short at centre-half. You’re putting an awful lot in [Jeremie] Jacquet and [Giovanni] Leoni and, of course, [Virgil] Van Dijk, who’s now a year older, to go in with the options that you’ve currently got.

“Zabarnyi is someone who I can get being on the radar.

“But again it’s still early in the window, and it might take PSG to say there’s not really a role for him there to get that one moving.

“It might take a couple of weeks to get going, that one, but I wouldn’t sit here and rule that one out. I think that’s one to keep an eye on.”

The 58-cap Ukraine international moved to Paris in summer 2025 for a fee of €63m (£57m) plus bonuses after really making his name as a top defender under Iraola at Bournemouth.

However, while he did make 37 appearances in all competitions, he was not a regular starter under Luis Enrique, with the Spaniard often preferring a centre-back partnership of Ecuadorian Willian Pacho and experienced Brazilian Marquinhos, PSG’s club captain.

Whether they would sanction a move just a year after signing him remains to be seen, though former Reds defender Warnock also feels Liverpool look light in central defence and would certainly endorse additions in both central defence and at right-back.

“Liverpool are massively light defensively, and that’s a real concern going into the season. At the moment, you’ve essentially got Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as your two senior centre-backs,” Warnock exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“Right-back is also a concern. I absolutely love Conor Bradley, and I think he’s a starter when he’s fit, but the question is whether he can stay fit for the whole season. There’s no doubt about his ability; it’s purely his availability that concerns me.”

Asked what Iraola should demand, transfer-wise from the Anfield board, and Warnock continued: “A right-back, 100 per cent. He might just get away with centre-back because [Giovanni] Leoni is returning from injury.

“We saw Leoni briefly last year, and he looked very good, but after an ACL injury, you don’t know what condition he’ll be in. Right-back is the absolute priority, though!

“Then you look at left-back. Andrew Robertson has gone, and Kostas Tsimikas is back in the squad.

“Iraola will have to decide whether Milos Kerkez can handle a full season and whether [Kostas] Tsimikas can provide enough support. But for me, if I’m Andoni Iraola, my first demand is absolutely a right-back.”

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Liverpool links to Barcola and Doué assessed

The former Reds star turned pundit would also like the Reds to try and push through a deal for Barcola, though he would not be opposed to them trying for his teammate Désiré Doué, either.

“It’s an interesting one. Do you go after Bradley Barcola? He predominantly plays on the left, but we know he’s capable of playing on both sides,” he added.

“The great thing about him is his age and, crucially, we already know he’s good enough at the very highest level. He’s played Champions League football, international football and proven himself already.

“I don’t think Liverpool are in a position right now where they can buy another Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane-type project and hope they become elite. I think Liverpool need to buy players who are ready to go and perform immediately.

“For me, I’d look at Barcola or Désiré Doué if Liverpool could somehow get either of them. If they can’t, they’ll have to try and unearth another gem and hope he develops into that player.”

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