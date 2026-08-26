Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool winger bombshell as shock £50m bid launched

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the transfer plans of Liverpool

Liverpool have sent Crystal Palace an offer worth around £50million for Ismaila Sarr as their winger search takes a new twist, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Bradley Barcola remains Liverpool’s No 1 winger target, but the Reds are also looking to hand Andoni Iraola a second new wide player before the summer transfer deadline. They submitted £50m and £60m bids for Yankuba Minteh and had looked into raising their proposal to £65-70m.

However, Minteh’s prospective transfer to Anfield is now off. During a new round of talks, Brighton stated that the Gambian’s price tag is £80m, a fee Liverpool are unwilling to match.

Palace hitman Sarr and Barcola’s Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Ibrahim Mbaye are two potential alternatives for Iraola’s side.

Turkish journalist Nevzat Dindar revealed on Saturday that Liverpool are ‘interested’ in Sarr, setting up a possible transfer battle with Galatasaray.

Romano has now confirmed Liverpool are actively working on a deal for the 28-year-old.

‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr as new winger!’ Romano wrote on X.

‘Move follows Minteh deal called off due to Brighton requests.

‘#LFC sent a proposal worth around £50m for Senegal winger who’s keen on move.

‘Crystal Palace already rejected two bids from Galatasaray.’

We revealed on Sunday that Manchester United are monitoring Sarr’s situation, while Galatasaray are pushing to strike an agreement for him.

However, Galatasaray do not want to pay £50m or more for Sarr, and they are now at serious risk of missing out on him.

Sarr moving to Anfield would give Liverpool one less issue to worry about going forward, as the Senegalese has a phenomenal record against them.

Liverpool in talks for Ismaila Sarr

Indeed, across spells for Watford and Palace, Sarr has managed seven goals and two assists in 10 matches against Liverpool.

Sarr being 28 years old means he is not a long-term solution for Liverpool, whereas Minteh or Mbaye would be.

But Sarr represents a far bigger goal threat than Minteh.

PSG’s Mbaye has great potential, though Liverpool are concerned about his price tag, which is rumoured to be as high as £60m.

As previously mentioned, Barcola remains Liverpool’s priority for the wide attacking areas.

We revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool are on the cusp of finally striking a breakthrough for Barcola.