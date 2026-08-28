Liverpool reach final decision on new Ismaila Sarr bid as Minteh deal assessed

Liverpool are still aiming to sign a right winger

Liverpool are more likely to submit a new bid for Yankuba Minteh than Ismaila Sarr as things stand, with an Anfield reporter analysing three of their main targets at right wing.

Liverpool have already signed Spanish winger Victor Munoz this summer, but they are still aiming to add two more wide attackers to Andoni Iraola’s squad before the transfer deadline on Tuesday. After lengthy negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool struck an agreement for Bradley Barcola on Thursday.

Barcola is poised to move to Anfield for an initial £100million, and the deal could reach £120m (€140m, $163m) through bonus payments.

The Frenchman looks set to become the second-most expensive player in Liverpool’s history, ahead of Florian Wirtz (£116m) but behind record signing Alexander Isak (£125m).

Barcola mainly likes to play on the left flank, meaning the Reds still need a successor for Mohamed Salah on the right.

They submitted bids for Minteh worth £50m and £60m, both of which were rejected by Brighton.

After the Seagulls quoted Liverpool £80m for the Gambian, Iraola’s side turned their attention to Sarr of Crystal Palace.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool had a £50m bid for Sarr rejected, though other sources state that they only made an approach, rather than a concrete offer.

The links have also forced a big admission from Eagles boss Pierre Sage, who has revealed why the star has found the links ‘difficult’.

On Anfield Index, Liverpool journalist David Lynch discussed the club’s interest in Sarr, suggesting they will walk away from talks if Palace demand over £50m.

“Based on what I’m hearing, I probably don’t expect it to be Ismaila Sarr at the moment [the second winger Liverpool may bring in],” LFC Transfer Room on X quote Lynch as saying.

“The way the Sarr situation was put to me was that it was kind of an enquiry that got knocked back.

“If it was rebuffed at £50m, there is no way they’re gonna go back in for him.”

Lynch went on to suggest that Liverpool could reignite talks for Minteh or Barcola’s PSG teammate Ibrahim Mbaye instead.

“Yankuba Minteh is the one Liverpool have made the biggest push for so far,” he added.

“You wouldn’t be completely shocked if they went back in for him and tried to find a compromise with Brighton.

“Ibrahim Mbaye is one of those I wouldn’t knock off the list just yet. I think he has the potential to come back into the mix.”

Liverpool were weighing up a £65-70m bid for Minteh before learning of Brighton’s £80m valuation, though as Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hinted at on Thursday, that move could now be back on.

READ MORE: Hurzeler makes personal plea to Minteh amid hint blockbuster Liverpool transfer is back ON

Liverpool considering Minteh, Mbaye

If Brighton reduce his price tag to £70m or below, then the chances of the 22-year-old joining Liverpool will increase significantly.

Liverpool have reached a broad agreement on personal terms with Minteh, while a provisional five-year contract is understood to be in place with Mbaye.

Liverpool have already held talks with PSG for Mbaye amid their discussions for Barcola.

The main issue surrounding Mbaye is his price, as PSG want over £50m and potentially as much as £60m.

Liverpool feel that is an inflated fee for an 18-year-old who has already signalled his desire to leave the Parc des Princes.

As with Minteh, Liverpool will aim to drive down Mbaye’s price tag.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has provided his information on Manchester City’s interest in Alexis Mac Allister.