Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a deal to sign Jarell Quansah from Liverpool and Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest masterclass from Reds sporting director Richard Hughes.

Leverkusen and Liverpool have been in negotiations over several players already this summer. Liverpool began their transfer business by triggering Jeremie Frimpong’s €35million (£30m / $40m) release clause at the German club.

Frimpong has joined Liverpool as a replacement for right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, whom Real Madrid paid €10m (£8.4m / $11.5m) to sign before the end of his Anfield contract.

Florian Wirtz has since reunited with Frimpong on Merseyside. Liverpool have smashed their transfer record by paying an initial £100m for the attacking midfielder.

The transfer could become the biggest in British football history if add-ons take it up to its full £116m (€136m / $156m) value.

Centre-back Quansah is now poised to go in the opposite direction to Frimpong and Wirtz. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Romano has given Quansah’s transfer to Leverkusen the ‘here we go’ treatment.

A deal has been ‘agreed’ between the two clubs worth an initial £30m plus £5m in potential bonuses (a total package worth €41m / $47m).

Quansah is due to pen a five-year contract with Leverkusen, who are entering a new era following Xabi Alonso’s departure for Real Madrid.

Romano also provides an ‘exclusive detail’ that Liverpool ‘will have a buy-back clause for Quansah to keep control of his future’.

Hughes has proven himself to be a great negotiator for Liverpool – such as by convincing Wirtz to snub Bayern Munich – and this is more fantastic work from the Scotsman.

Quansah, 22, has good potential and Liverpool have the option to re-sign him in the future if he develops into a top-class star.

Liverpool have decided to sell Quansah this summer in order to recoup funds after their large expenditure, particularly on Wirtz.

Other players who could be sold by Liverpool in the coming weeks are Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas, just to name a few.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has already joined Brentford in an £18m (€21m / $24m) deal.

Could Konate follow Quansah out of Liverpool?

Liverpool’s decision to sell Quansah is interesting considering there is also uncertainty around Ibrahima Konate’s future.

The Frenchman is out of contract in June 2026 and is the latest top player on Real Madrid’s radar.

With Quansah going and speculation surrounding Konate ramping up, Liverpool are pursuing Marc Guehi to bolster their defensive ranks.

It emerged earlier on Sunday that the Crystal Palace leader is ready to reject Arsenal in favour of joining Liverpool.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Saturday that Liverpool are very close to agreeing personal terms with Guehi.

Arne Slot’s side have also reached an agreement with Bournemouth to sign left-back Milos Kerkez for £40m (€47m / $54m).

