Liverpool in talks for 109-goal Prem striker after Hugo Ekitike bombshell

Liverpool have entered the frame for Jean-Philippe Mateta after it emerged fellow striker Hugo Ekitike would not be moving to Anfield, with a report revealing how much the Crystal Palace star might cost and which club will provide the strongest competition for him.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Ekitike in recent months after he got his career back on track with Eintracht Frankfurt. The Frenchman previously failed to make the grade at Paris Saint-Germain but notched 22 goals in 48 appearances last term, setting up a major move away from Frankfurt.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on July 9 that Liverpool are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Ekitike after identifying him as a possible replacement for Darwin Nunez.

But Liverpool cooled their interest in Ekitike on Monday and this has allowed Newcastle United to step in.

Newcastle are aiming to stun Manchester United and Liverpool by signing the 23-year-old in a club-record deal. You can read all the details here.

According to French source Foot Mercato, Ekitike’s compatriot Mateta is now on Liverpool’s radar as they seek a new No 9.

Liverpool have ‘added Mateta to their shortlist’ and are in ‘contact’ with Palace as they weigh up a move.

Reds officials have even ‘met with Mateta’s agent in Paris’, it is claimed.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been alerted to the possibility of signing Mateta as the player has entered the final two years of his Palace contract and does not intend to sign an extension.

Slot particularly likes the fact Mateta has experience scoring in the Premier League. The France Olympics star has scored 109 career goals, and last season was one of his best as he found the back of the net 17 times in 46 games for Palace.

Mateta is 6ft 4in tall and has the physicality to bully opposition defenders as well as winning aerial duels.

Liverpool, Man Utd target will cost £43m

He is cheaper than some of Liverpool’s other striker targets, too. The report claims Mateta could be signed for €50m (£43m / $58m), with Palace unable to command a higher fee due to his contract situation.

Liverpool will likely face competition from Man Utd if they step up talks for Mateta. Ruben Amorim’s side have seemingly missed out on both Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres and are being tipped to move for Mateta as a backup option.

The French press have repeatedly talked up the prospect of United bidding for Mateta and TEAMtalk sources confirmed that he is a target on June 2.

We understand Bournemouth are also in the mix for the former Mainz star as they look to improve their squad after losing several key players.

