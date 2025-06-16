Liverpool have been advised that one of Arne Slot’s top candidates to sign as their new striker this summer is willing to take the next step and would do well to pick Anfield ahead of several other possible destinations and following claims he is one of four attackers under consideration by the Merseysiders.

The Premier League champions have wasted little time in adding quality to their squad this summer with Slot looking to build on what proved a dream first season at the Anfield helm. But with Manchester City and Arsenal expected to come again next season, and many observers feeling Chelsea could also make a push for glory, Liverpool are gearing up for what they hope will be a successful title defence.

While Jeremie Frimpong has already signed up and is soon expected to be joined on Merseyside by another attack-minded full-back in Milos Kerkez, the major excitement at Anfield has been reserved for the club-record capture of Florian Wirtz.

To that end, the Reds are understood to have now booked in his medical after the final lingering doubts over a deal – as well as the colossal wages he will earn – were revealed.

However, the capture of Wirtz will not mark the end of Liverpool’s spending and the Reds are also planning to push ahead with two more signings this summer, namely a new centre-half and a new striker.

As far as a new striker is concerned, a report over the weekend claimed Slot has now finalised a four-striker wishlist, with Alexander Isak still the dream pick, but with Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro emerging as three more realistic options.

Now Brighton star Igor Julio has confirmed in a chat with Brazilian journalist Diogo Magri that the latter of those picks, Joao Pedro, is now ready to take the next step in his career and will leave the Amex this summer.

“Joao Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, seek new things, take the next step. It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here. We have to be honest, the club already knows that,” Julio is quoted as saying in Trivela.

The Seagulls’ centre-half continued: “I told him that he has to think about what he wants from his career. In my opinion, if I were going to a ‘big 6’ team, I would go to a team that competes in the Premier League, plays in the Champions League and is always in a position to win.

“I would go to Liverpool and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It’s because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there. He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritise what comes from there first.”

Liverpool must act quickly to win Joao Pedro transfer race

The prospects of landing a new No.9 now almost rest entirely with the departure of some of their wanted stars first. Thankfully for the Reds, interest is growing rapidly in one of those in Darwin Nunez and the Uruguayan has now been cleared to leave Anfield after three years and having failed to convince Slot of his tactical acumen this season.

However, the Reds are far from alone in having an interest in the Brighton frontman and will have to act quickly if they are to win the race for the three-times capped Brazil striker.

That’s after sources revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that the 23-year-old’s agent has been holding talks over a possible move to Newcastle, and with the player seeing the possible move to St James’ Park of added appeal since Eddie Howe’s side booked their place in the Champions League.

The Tynesiders are also in a hurry to try and wrap up his signing – likely to cost in the region of £60m (€70m, $81.5m) – to kickstart their summer business and ensure they can nail down his signature before Liverpool activate any concrete move of their own.

Liverpool transfer latest: Sporting star wanted in huge deal; Real Madrid offered Robertson

On the subject of Wirtz, more details have emerged of the British record deal that will take the German to Liverpool this summer, with a big personal sacrifice leaving Bayern Munich stunned.

Meanwhile, reports in Portugal claim the Reds are now prepared to spend big money on a deal for a top Sporting CP star this summer amid claims Slot sees him as an ideal successor for a 22-year-old the boss does not fully trust.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have reportedly dropped an instant three-word response to claims that they could rival Atletico Madrid to the signing of Andy Robertson following growing claims the Scot – and not Kostas Tsimikas as originally reported – will be the left-back forced to leave Anfield this summer.

