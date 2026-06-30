Strong Liverpool interest in £52m World Cup revelation emerges

Liverpool are among four major clubs keen on signing Kaishu Sano after his impressive exploits for Japan at the World Cup, according to a report.

Sano stunned Brazil in the World Cup last-32 on Monday, scoring a 29th-minute opener for Japan at Houston Stadium. The defensive midfielder pounced on a loose pass from Danilo before breezing past Casemiro and rifling a low strike into the far bottom corner.

Sano has been developing into a solid player with Mainz in Germany, and he enhanced his reputation significantly with that brilliant goal against Brazil – his first for his country.

Sano was ultimately on the losing side, as Casemiro equalised for Brazil in the second half before Gabriel Martinelli netted an injury-time winner.

Japan were left heartbroken after yet another World Cup exit in the knockout stage, but Sano’s display could see him earn a big transfer.

As per German source Bulinews, who cite Nikkan Sports in Japan, Liverpool are ‘showing strong interest’ in a potential deal for the 25-year-old.

Liverpool have been joined by Manchester United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund in eyeing Sano.

His Mainz contract runs for another two years, so the Bundesliga outfit are in a good position to demand significant money.

Reports in Germany revealed in March that Mainz will only sell if a bid worth €50-60million (£43-52m) is made.

While Sano is developing into an impressive midfielder, Liverpool fans would likely prefer the club signs a player either with Premier League experience, or with experience playing for a bigger club.

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More likely Liverpool targets named

Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) and Alex Scott (Bournemouth) are all options Liverpool could prioritise over Sano.

The Spanish press have claimed Camavinga wants to stay at Madrid and fight for his place under Jose Mourinho, but we understand the Frenchman has already approved a summer transfer.

Camavinga is available for an enticing €50-60m, the same price range as Sano.

Liverpool intend to sign a new central midfielder this summer, but their current priority is finding a right-wing replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Reds have seemingly missed out on Yan Diomande, while Paris Saint-Germain have set Bradley Barcola’s price tag at a huge £116m.

We can reveal the two other wingers on Liverpool’s shortlist.