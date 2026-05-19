Liverpool to ‘accelerate’ £92m double deal that’ll devastate European club

Liverpool could bolster their squad with two signings from Monaco this summer, with a journalist revealing that their interest in Senegalese midfielder Lamine Camara is expected to ‘accelerate’.

Liverpool may have spent over £440million last summer, but they still need to revamp several areas of the first-team squad ahead of next season. They need two new forwards, a central midfielder, a left-back and a right-back, while a centre-half may also be required.

Liverpool are in the market for a defensive-minded midfielder who can help out Ryan Gravenberch and potentially replace exit-linked Alexis Mac Allister, who has been sub-par this season but continues to pick up interest from Real Madrid.

The Reds are big admirers of Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, with Monaco’s Camara an alternative option.

We confirmed last week that Liverpool hold interest in Camara, though we understand Newcastle United are leading the race.

Transfer reporter Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that the 22-year-old will cost around £40m this summer.

O’Rourke also tipped Liverpool to ‘accelerate’ their pursuit of Camara once one or two midfielders have left Anfield. In addition to Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo are both candidates to leave.

Maghnes Akliouche could follow Camara to Liverpool in an impressive double move, too.

We revealed earlier on Tuesday that Liverpool are challenging Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle for the capture of Monaco’s right winger.

Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs to appreciate Akliouche’s ‘technical quality, creativity and versatility’ in attacking areas.

The Frenchman has managed seven goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances for Monaco this term.

Akliouche will likely cost €60m (£52m) this summer, though that fee could rise to €70m (£61m) if a bidding war starts.

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Liverpool on pole for Akliouche deal

Football Insider claim Liverpool are ‘in pole position’ to land Akliouche, with Spurs closely behind.

The 24-year-old has been identified as an alternative to Yan Diomande as Liverpool prepare for life after Mohamed Salah.

Diomande would probably be better suited to replacing Salah, but Liverpool are wary of RB Leipzig’s huge €100m (£87m) demands.

Plus, we understand Bayern Munich have formulated a plan to beat Liverpool to Diomande.

Returning to Camara, Liverpool’s need for new energy in midfield appears to be growing.

Liverpool journalist David Lynch thinks FSG must offload Mac Allister as part of their midfield rebuild.

“I think he’s completely gone, isn’t he?” Lynch claimed. “The physicality in his game, which wasn’t great to begin with, has just completely declined to a level where he cannot play Premier League football anymore.

“What’s the point in asking him to try and do this, to try and control Premier League midfields? It’s a failure for me if Mac Allister’s still at the club next season. The idea that they’re going to expect him to be even close to good enough is fanciful to me.”