Liverpool have a huge offer up their sleeves for a Real Madrid midfielder as one of their next priorities, according to Spanish reports, but Tottenham are looking at the same player despite also shortlisting a current member of Arne Slot’s own midfield.

Liverpool have been expected to see through a quiet January window after their extraordinary summer spending, but they won’t be oblivious to opportunities to strengthen their squad. Besides, their form has been unconvincing, raising some questions over their strength in depth.

But the latest claims from Spain suggest a bold move could be on the way to rectify some of their issues.

LIVERPOOL LINKED WITH TCHOUAMENI

Liverpool are preparing an offer worth €100m (£86.7m) for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Fichajes.

The report claims that Liverpool’s ‘search for a dominant midfielder is a priority’ and it has led to them focusing on Tchouameni again, a player they held interest in before he joined Real Madrid from Monaco in 2022.

It’s suggested that Liverpool are preparing an offer of €100m for Tchouameni, which would force Real Madrid into a decision.

Liverpool are said to have monitored Tchouameni for a ‘prolonged’ period of time, drawing up ‘very positive reports on the player’s performance’.

The recently appointed Alvaro Arbeloa is backing Tchouameni to continue to play a big part for Madrid, so those kind of factors will have to be weighed up against any financial ones and it’s deemed most likely that Los Blancos will be unmoved.

That is, of course, if they genuinely do have anything to respond to. Fichajes aren’t renowned as a particularly reliable outlet and there may well be no such plans by Liverpool to bid for Tchouameni.

For what it’s worth, the report also says Tottenham would be willing to pay the same amount for the Frenchman, which would be a landmark signing for them but doesn’t feel like the kind of midfield move they should be prioritising next.

TOTTENHAM EYE LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER

Incidentally, Tottenham have been credited with strong interest in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones.

Jones is now the only Liverpool native in the Reds’ first-team squad and has become a regular fixture in their midfield.

However, DaveOCKOP claims Spurs are willing to put £30m on the table for Jones as their next midfield addition after Conor Gallagher, who they recently signed from Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool, for their part, are likely to have a higher value in mind for Jones – although DaveOCKOP‘s post did claim the 24-year-old ‘may be interested in a new challenge’, despite his roots.

The reliable Times reporter Paul Joyce has also spoken of Jones being admired by Spurs, so there is something genuine there in terms of interest.

The battle to keep Jones and prevent him from being prised away by Tottenham could be a more realistic one between the two clubs than any sort of race for Tchouameni.

ROBERTSON REPLACEMENT IDENTIFIED

Liverpool are preparing a fresh move for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as a long-term successor to Andy Robertson, sources have revealed.

Robertson has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham over the past 48 hours, having fallen behind Milos Kerkez in the pecking order at left-back.

Should Robertson depart, the void is likely to be filled by a recall for Kostas Tsimikas from his loan at Roma, but that would only be a short-term measure for the rest of the season.

One player who remains on Liverpool’s radar for beyond then is Robinson, according to TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey.

Former Everton academy product Robinson would be open to a Merseyside return with the Reds, although he is still under contract with Fulham until 2028.

A deal could be sweetened by the inclusion of Tsimikas going in the opposite direction to Craven Cottage.

Fulham would also be interested in taking attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott back from Liverpool, but that could only happen in the summer as he’s already played for two clubs (Liverpool and Aston Villa, where he is out on loan) this season.

