Rangers are in active discussions with Liverpool over a deal for left-back Owen Beck, TEAMtalk understands, and the Scottish side could sell one of their players to fund a move.

Rangers, under new manager Russell Martin, are long-term admirers of the 22-year-old full-back, with their interest dating back to Steven Gerrard’s tenure at Ibrox.

The Gers attempted to sign Beck back in 2021, but he chose to remain with Liverpool before having loan stints with Dundee FC and Blackburn Rovers, in 2023/24 and 2024/25 respectively.

Given his limited first-team opportunities at Anfield, TEAMtalk understands that Beck is now open to joining Rangers, where he could secure regular playing time.

The Welshman has been left out of Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia, as the Merseyside club tries to finalise his next move. TEAMtalk confirmed Rangers’ interest on June 24, and now they’re ready to make a big push to sign the youngster.

Liverpool have placed a £10million (€11.5m / $13.5m) price tag on Beck, a valuation Rangers are reluctant to meet, but Martin’s side have a plan to try and close a deal…

Rangers prepared to sell star to fund Beck move

TEAMtalk understands that to fund a move for Beck, Rangers are considering selling their current left-back, Ridvan Yilmaz.

The 24-year-old Turkish left-back has attracted interest from several clubs, and his potential departure could provide the necessary funds to pursue Beck.

If Rangers pursue a permanent transfer for Beck, sources suggest that the Glasgow side would be willing to go as high as £7million this summer.

However, as an alternative, Rangers have proposed a loan and would be willing to pay a significant fee for the temporary deal.

Beck’s contract at Anfield expires next summer, but Liverpool are prepared to offer him a new, short-term contract to ensure they don’t lose him on a free transfer. If he pens fresh terms with Liverpool, a loan-to-buy agreement with Rangers could become a concrete option.

Beck, who has gained experience through loan spells at Dundee and Bolton Wanderers, is viewed as a dynamic and versatile defender well-suited to Martin’s tactical setup.

His prior stint in Scottish football with Dundee makes him an appealing fit for Rangers, who are aiming to strengthen their squad to challenge Celtic in the 25/26 Scottish Premiership title race.

A move to Glasgow could offer Beck the chance to establish himself as a key player, while Liverpool would benefit from the transfer fee to reinvest in their squad.

As negotiations continue, Rangers’ ability to offload Yilmaz and navigate their budget will be critical in determining whether they can meet Liverpool’s demands.

Securing Beck would be a significant coup for Martin’s side, adding depth and quality to their defence. The outcome of these talks will shape Rangers’ preparations for the upcoming season as they aim to close the gap on their rivals.

Owen Beck profile: The story so far

By Samuel Bannister

Football runs in the family for Beck, who is the great-nephew of Ian Rush.

But unlike Rush, and despite coming through the club’s academy, Beck might make a name for himself away from Liverpool.

Beck was born in Wrexham and joined Liverpool’s academy from Stoke City’s in 2015, at under-13 level. A professional contract followed for the left-back in 2020.

Since then, Beck has had loan spells with Famalicao, Bolton Wanderers, Dundee and Blackburn Rovers.

In the 2024-25 Championship season with the latter, Beck played 23 times. He ranked in the 92nd percentile of full-backs in the English second tier for tackles per 90 minutes, with 3.03.

He also ranked in the 87th percentile for blocks per 90 minutes (1.63) and successful take-ons (1.06).

Beck often took corners for Blackburn, although he didn’t record any assist during his time there.

His previous spell in Scotland with Dundee was a success. He played 25 times in the Scottish Premiership, scoring the first two goals of his professional career and earning a call-up to the Wales national team (without making his debut) along the way.

Liverpool recalled Beck midway through the loan, before allowing him to complete the season with Dundee, which went down well with their manager Tony Docherty.

Docherty said at the time: “I am absolutely delighted that Owen is back with us. He’s made such a positive impact in the first half of the season both on and off the pitch. When we got confirmation from Liverpool yesterday that he could come back to Dundee everyone at the club was so excited, the coaches, the players, and all the other staff at the club.

“I know the fans will be overjoyed that Owen is back as they loved watching him play in the dark blue of Dundee. We are just looking forward to getting Owen back to what Owen is.

“He is a brilliant boy, a fantastic member of a really good squad and everyone is really looking forward to having him back.”

Docherty hasn’t been the only manager to sing Beck’s praises. Jurgen Klopp held the defender in high esteem as well, saying during Liverpool’s pre-season tour in 2021: “Owen is a super talent. I am really excited about him.”

Then-Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, at that time still a poster boy for the pathway from the club’s academy, added: “He’s impressed many of us with the way he is. He is still growing, he is still maturing as a guy, he has a lot to learn but the signs are there that he will become a top player.”

