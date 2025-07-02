Bayern Munich have become the latest major European side to open talks with Liverpool for Luis Diaz, with Sky Sports revealing how those discussions have gone.

Diaz made 50 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool last term, registering 17 goals and eight assists in that time. Head coach Arne Slot used the left winger as a false nine at times as he does not trust Darwin Nunez.

The Colombian played an important role in Liverpool winning the Premier League title during Slot’s first season at Anfield while also reaching the League Cup final.

Diaz is a fan favourite on Merseyside as he is fantastic on the ball and often uses his trickery to breeze past opponents.

There is uncertainty over the 28-year-old’s future though, as his contract expires in June 2027. He is still on the same wage as when he arrived at Liverpool – £55,000 a week – and there have been no talks over a renewal.

Diaz is way below Liverpool’s top earners and he is therefore considering exit proposals.

According to the latest from Sky Sports, German giants Bayern have ‘made an approach’ to see if they can snare Diaz from Liverpool this summer.

It emerged on Saturday that Bayern are targeting Diaz and they have now acted on that interest.

But the enquiry has been ‘rejected’ by Liverpool, who have firmly decided Diaz is ‘not for sale’.

The move was made by Bayern sporting director Max Eberl, though there have been no further discussions due to Liverpool’s strong stance.

Bayern have become the second European titan to receive this treatment after Barcelona. On June 5, David Ornstein confirmed that Liverpool had ‘rebuffed’ an approach from Barca for Diaz.

Barca had been hoping to make the Colombian their new left winger but have since pivoted towards Athletic Club star Nico Williams.

While there could be more talks between Liverpool and Bayern this summer as the Bavarians are also keen on Diaz’s team-mate Cody Gakpo.

Sky Sports explain that Liverpool view Diaz as a ‘pivotal’ player for Slot, believing he can play a key role in Liverpool’s title defence.

Luis Diaz in limbo at Anfield

Trusted Liverpool source Paul Joyce stated on June 4 that Liverpool have adopted a surprising stance over Diaz.

They are unwilling to offer him fresh terms due to the fact he is 28 and could decline towards the end of a potential new long-term deal.

But Liverpool are also not looking to sell unless a colossal bid comes in – money Bayern and Barca would not feasibly match.

Liverpool seem to be planning to use Diaz for the next two years before potentially letting him leave via a free transfer in 2027.

Al-Nassr looks like Diaz’s best bet if he wants to depart Liverpool this summer and earn more money.

It emerged on Monday that Al-Nassr could give Liverpool the chance to double their money on Diaz, having made him their dream target at left wing.

Plus, recent reports in Colombia have suggested that Diaz is ‘upset’ at Liverpool as they have ‘gone back on their word’ over selling him.

Liverpool transfer news: Contract finalised; Guehi latest

