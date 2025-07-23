Bayern Munich are expected to return with a huge new offer for Luis Diaz that meets the initial asking price Liverpool have set, according to a report.

Diaz is still on the same contract he signed when first joining Liverpool in January 2022. The winger’s £55,000-a-week wages have gone up incrementally since then, when certain criteria have been met, but he is still way below the majority of his senior teammates when it comes to earnings.

Liverpool ideally do not want to lose Diaz but are also unwilling to hand him a lucrative new contract in the fear he might decline once he passes 30 years of age.

Diaz is pushing to leave Anfield this summer as he wants a new challenge and knows he can earn far more elsewhere.

Barcelona are long-term admirers of the player and made an approach for him earlier this summer. But they were forced to sign Marcus Rashford instead after being told by Liverpool they would struggle to match Diaz’s high price tag.

Bayern have since emerged as frontrunners to sign him. The German giants have already had a £57million (€66m / $77m) bid rejected, though they remain confident about striking a deal with Liverpool.

As per talkSPORT, Bayern are ready to return to the negotiating table and are ‘willing to pay up to £70m’ (€81m / $95m) to land Diaz.

Some outlets have reported that Liverpool want a whopping €100m (£87m / $117m) to sell the Colombian, but TEAMtalk revealed on Sunday that the Premier League champions are actually holding out for an initial £65m (€75m / $88m).

As such, if Bayern submit the £70m bid they are planning then this will meet Liverpool’s provisional asking price. The deal could then depend on bonuses and how payments are structured.

There have been reports that Diaz has agreed a contract with Bayern worth £230k a week. We understand contract discussions are still ongoing but heading in the right direction.

Liverpool will need a new left winger if the 28-year-old leaves and they are planning to be ambitious in the market once again, with sources confirming interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

Rodrygo to replace Luis Diaz?

The Brazil star is unhappy at Madrid and wants to leave so he can start on the left flank week in, week out. Liverpool are monitoring Rodrygo’s situation but will have to fork out over €90m (£78m / $106m) to convince Madrid on a sale.

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon is another wide man Liverpool are tracking as a potential replacement for Diaz.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported on Liverpool’s interest in Gordon, with sources revealing to us on June 4 that he is open to making the move.

Liverpool have already had a remarkable summer window, breaking their transfer record on Florian Wirtz while also bringing in Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Arne Slot needed a new striker following the devastating loss of Diogo Jota and Liverpool have agreed a €95m (£82m / $111m) deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool transfer news: Konate latest; change of target

Meanwhile, there has been an update on Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate as Madrid chase the 26-year-old.

If Liverpool lose Konate then they will need a new centre-half to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Marc Guehi is on their radar but an alternative target has now been named.

