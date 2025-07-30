Numerous Bayern Munich chiefs have heaped praise on Luis Diaz after the winger joined the German titans from Liverpool in a move which could allow Arne Slot’s side to meet the asking price for Alexander Isak.

Earlier this summer, Diaz told Liverpool he was hoping to leave the club to take part in a new challenge and earn more money. His £55,000-a-week wages at Anfield have gone up incrementally since his arrival in January 2022, but he was still earning far less than most of his senior team-mates.

Diaz had become frustrated with Liverpool refusing to offer him a new contract. The Reds were worried about handing him a new long-term deal in case he declined after surpassing 30 years of age.

Barcelona and Bayern soon emerged as the two main clubs looking to sign Diaz. Bayern stepped up their attempts after Barca’s initial approach was rebuffed, which forced the Spanish champions to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United instead.

Bayern accelerated talks for Diaz on Sunday and subsequently agreed a deal worth an initial €70million plus €5m in add-ons (a total package worth £65m / $87m).

Diaz underwent his medical in Bavaria on Tuesday and has now been officially announced as Bayern’s latest capture.

In a club statement, Bayern confirmed the Colombia star has penned a four-year contract and will wear the No 14 shirt.

The money gained from his sale will give Liverpool a major financial boost as they prepare to send Newcastle United an opening offer for top striker target Isak.

Liverpool are expected to start the bidding at £120-130m (up to €150m / $174m), though Newcastle are holding out for £150m (€173m / $200.5m) before selling.

Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa are just some of the other players Liverpool could sell to drum up the necessary funds for Isak.

Reacting to Diaz’s arrival, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said: “In Luis Diaz, we have succeeded in bringing in one of the best left wingers in the Premier League. He brings real player character from Liverpool to FC Bayern – he’s won silverware with every one of his clubs to date.

“As a team, we were able to work together to realise this transfer in a targeted manner and are delighted to have a top international who will give our team important impetus and also enrich the Bundesliga. We would like to thank Liverpool for what were fair and serious negotiations at all times.”

Board member Max Eberl said: “Luis Diaz is a player with international experience, enormous quality, terrific skills and great reliability who will help our team immediately.

“We’re delighted we’ve been able to bring him to FC Bayern. Transfers like this work when every cog in the machine fits together. Our fans can look forward to watching an exceptional player.”

Sporting director Christoph Freund added: “Luis creates a real goal threat and is a scorer, who at the same time works incredibly hard for his team.

“He’s quick, a versatile footballer and brings an intense style of play to the game. He’s also gained a lot of experience at the top level with Liverpool and the Colombian national team.

“Luis Diaz represents a complete package that will thrill our fans.”

When asked about the move, Diaz himself said: “I’m very happy, it means a lot to me to be part of FC Bayern – they’re one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I want to help my new team with my way of playing football and my character. My goal is to win every possible title, and that’s what we’ll work for every day as a team.”

Liverpool confirmed Diaz’s exit in a club statement celebrating all of his achievements on Merseyside, writing: ‘Everybody at Liverpool FC thanks Luis for all of his contributions during his time at the club and wishes him the best for the future.’

DIVE DEEPER 🔴 Liverpool learn Newcastle’s bottom line for Alexander Isak as Slot is told record deal WILL go through

Liverpool in for Rodrygo AND Alexander Isak

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Sunday that Liverpool are prioritising Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as a replacement for Diaz on the left flank.

Lyon star Malick Fofana and RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa are two alternatives for Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes.

Returning to Isak, recent reports suggest Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with the Swedish ace.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted the situation is ‘not in my full control’.

Isak is in England after refusing to travel for Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia. It was initially thought that he had not travelled due to a minor thigh issue, but that scan came back clear.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Thursday morning that the 25-year-old had told Newcastle he wanted to remain in England to explore a potential exit. Our reporting has since been backed up by the likes of Fabrizio Romano, Craig Hope, Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook.

We understand Isak has been left disappointed by Newcastle’s lack of top signings and is unsure if the club can match his ambition of winning the biggest honours.

Liverpool transfer news: Celtic move; striker confirmation

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers wants to sign a Liverpool player for Celtic, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Amid their pursuit of Isak, Liverpool have agreed another striker signing.

Plus, you can read all of Liverpool’s completed summer deals here.

QUIZ: How well do you know Luis Diaz?