There have been two updates on the future of Luis Diaz, with the winger currently unsure if he will be playing at Liverpool again next season or moving abroad.

Diaz notched 17 goals and eight assists last term as Liverpool were crowned English champions for the 20th time and also reached the final of the League Cup. It was a successful debut season for head coach Arne Slot, who took over from Anfield legend Jurgen Klopp seamlessly.

The Colombian showed his versatility for Liverpool by operating as a false nine on a number of occasions, a position Slot believed he could thrive in.

Diaz is a fan favourite on Merseyside as he is an electric forward who can get supporters out of their seats with his dazzling skills and trickery.

However, Diaz has never been rewarded with a new contract since joining Liverpool from Porto in January 2022.

He earns £55,000 a week, far less than other attackers such as Mo Salah (£400k), Diogo Jota (£140k) and Cody Gakpo (£120k).

With Diaz’s terms expiring in June 2027, other teams have begun to sit up and take notice of his situation.

Barcelona are long-term admirers of the wide man and made an enquiry over his availability on June 5.

However, this approach was ‘rebuffed’ by Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes. The Premier League winners are ‘unequivocal’ in their stance that he is ‘not for sale’.

But Diaz is starting to get angry and frustrated with Liverpool’s stance. According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, who has broken news on Diaz before, the 28-year-old and his entourage are ‘upset’ by how Liverpool are acting.

‘They feel the club has gone back on their word. Something similar happened before with his contract renewal and now with the possibility of a transfer’, Sierra states.

This comes after trusted Liverpool source Paul Joyce revealed on June 4 the crazy stance the club has adopted over Diaz’s future.

He stated that Liverpool ‘are not actively looking to sell’ Diaz and also ‘have no plans’ to begin contract renewal talks.

As such, Liverpool seem willing to do nothing, and let Diaz get closer to the expiry of his contract.

Romano weighs in on Luis Diaz debacle

On his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has also provided his information on Diaz.

The journalist reports that the 63-cap international is a top target for Al-Nassr, though it will take a ‘very big proposal’ to get Liverpool to sell.

“Nothing [is] decided for the future of Luis Diaz,” Romano said. “But Barcelona, it was around one month ago, made an approach to Liverpool for Luis Diaz and Liverpool closed the door. Then Barca started focusing on Nico Williams.

“I maintain my information since April, Diaz is a target for Al-Nassr. Al-Nassr want to sign a top winger, when they convinced Cristiano Ronaldo to stay it also included the possibility to sign important players this summer, and Diaz is a dream target.

“But let’s see what Diaz wants to do, if he wants to stay, if he wants to go, accept the crazy money from Saudi or maybe hope for a solution in Europe.

“At the moment, there is still no agreement with Liverpool over a new contract. Liverpool are still not accepting normal proposals for Diaz, it has to be a very big proposal or they are not opening the doors.”

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk earlier this month that Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon would be Liverpool’s dream target at left wing if Diaz left.

Lyon’s Malick Fofana is a backup option if Gordon proves too expensive to sign. Fofana will be far cheaper as Lyon are in financial difficulty and have been relegated to the French second tier.

It emerged last weekend that Bayern Munich are monitoring Liverpool duo Diaz and Gakpo in case they lose out on No 1 winger target Williams to Barca.

