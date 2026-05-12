Arne Slot alerted to dream Liverpool signing after rival deal collapses

Arne Slot will be delighted as Liverpool have a second chance at signing Dutch defender Lutsharel Geertruida following the latest developments.

Geertruida starred under Slot at Feyenoord, helping the club win the Eredivisie title in the 2022-23 season and the Dutch Cup the following campaign. The right-back, who can also play in central defence, signed for RB Leipzig in August 2024 before joining Sunderland on a season-long loan last summer.

Slot and Geertruida came close to reuniting in January. Slot told Liverpool to sign the Netherlands international to end their right-back issues, and the two parties agreed personal terms.

The move failed to reach completion as Sunderland could not find a replacement before the winter deadline, but talks could now reignite.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Geertruida ‘will not stay at Sunderland’ as they have declined to activate their €23million (£20m) option to buy.

The player will ‘initially return to Leipzig’ before swiftly joining a new club, as a permanent departure is ‘considered likely’.

Geertruida has interest from ‘clubs across Europe’s top five leagues’, and ‘initial enquiries’ have already been made.

Leipzig are in a position to command a decent fee for the 25-year-old as his contract with them runs for another three years.

It will likely be around the £20m mark, which represents good value for a versatile player with both international and Premier League experience.

Plettenberg’s update does not name Liverpool, but the Reds are highly likely to be weighing up a move for Geertruida at Slot’s request.

He trusts the defender and would probably love a reunion at Anfield. Right-back has been a problem position for Liverpool this term, and signing Geertruida would immediately solve that.

Liverpool captured Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer, while Conor Bradley was expected to step up.

But Frimpong has struggled with hamstring problems, and Bradley underwent surgery on a knee injury in January, ruling him out until next season.

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Geertruida could replace Frimpong at Liverpool

Even when Frimpong has returned to full fitness, Slot has decided to use him as a right winger at times, instead putting Curtis Jones or Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back.

Slot does not seem to trust Frimpong’s ability to defend, instead opting to prioritise his pace and attacking threat.

Slot would much rather rely on Geertruida in a defensive capacity, and Liverpool now have the opportunity to strike a deal.

We revealed on March 26 that Liverpool are leading a five-club battle to sign him.

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