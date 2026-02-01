Sublime €90m double Liverpool swoop accelerates as ‘agreement’ reached

Liverpool are making progress in their pursuit of Dutch defender Lutsharel Geertruida, and he is not the only star the Reds are trying to strike an agreement for before the window shuts.

Liverpool have entered the market for a new right-back following news of Jeremie Frimpong’s injury. Frimpong picked up a groin issue during the Champions League thrashing of Qarabag on Wednesday, with Arne Slot confirming he will be out for several weeks.

Liverpool have identified Geertruida as a possible replacement for Frimpong and are pushing to sign him before the deadline.

The move will be tricky as €25million-rated Geertruida is currently on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig. Sunderland paid Leipzig an initial €2m loan fee for the Netherlands star, while they also have an option to buy worth €23m – amounting to a total potential deal worth €25m (£22m / $30m).

Liverpool will therefore need both Sunderland and Leipzig to sign off on a deal before they can snare Geertruida.

Sources confirmed to us on Sunday morning that Liverpool have opened talks to bring Geertruida to Anfield.

Slot’s side are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old, appreciating his ability to operate as a right-back or centre-half. Plus, Geertruida knows Slot well, as the pair previously worked together at Feyenoord.

According to an update from German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have ‘already reached a full agreement’ with the player. Leipzig are also ‘set to greenlight’ the move, meaning Liverpool will now turn their attention to Sunderland.

The two Premier League sides are in ‘direct contact’ as Liverpool aim to reach a resolution. Geertruida will likely join Liverpool on an initial loan, though a buy option could be included in the deal.

Liverpool are pursuing Geertruida alongside Rennes starlet Jeremy Jacquet. The latter is a 20-year-old centre-back who is viewed as one of Europe’s very best young defenders.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool, Chelsea converge on Jeremy Jacquet

Liverpool are battling Chelsea to sign Jacquet, with both clubs locked in negotiations with Rennes. The French outfit want at least €60m (£52m / $71m) to sell Jacquet, and likely as much as €65m (£56m / $77m).

Although, Rennes want Jacquet to stay with them for the rest of the season before linking up with Liverpool or Chelsea in the summer.

We revealed on Saturday that Chelsea are stepping up talks for the Frenchman and are seriously considering meeting his price tag.

However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool are also ‘in talks’ for Jacquet as they try to hijack Chelsea’s swoop.

There is a fierce ‘battle’ to land the France U21 sensation, though Bayern Munich is now considered an ‘unlikely’ destination – in a boost for his English suitors.

Liverpool transfer news: Jones latest; Arsenal hijack?

Only way Curtis Jones can leave Liverpool revealed by Romano as five factors tipped to influence decision

Arsenal to launch spectacular hijack of Liverpool signing target as Berta pinpoints elite Zubimendi upgrade

Liverpool ‘contact’ €100m ‘statement signing’ as Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘talks’