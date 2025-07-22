Liverpool have held further talks with the agents of Lyon winger Malick Fofana as they look to further strengthen their attack after the signing of Hugo Ekitike and are boosted by the player’s thoughts on the move, and amid claims that interest in Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo is fading.

The Reds have burst out the transfer blocks this summer, making no fewer than five new signings to the tune of £190m (€220m, $262m) so far in an effort to ensure they are perfectly equipped to defend their Premier League title. And with Hugo Ekitike poised to become their latest addition over the coming days, Liverpool‘s summer spending spree is far from over.

Indeed, the Liverpool Echo reported on Monday that Arne Slot still hopes to make two more signings before the window closes, with the Reds looking for another wide attacking option and a new central defender to boost their options further.

And while any other addition to bolster the attack will depend entirely on Luis Diaz succeeding with his mission to leave Anfield – Bayern Munich are poised to launch a second, improved bid for the Colombian – the Reds are quite wisely activating talks with potential replacements.

Indeed, it was revealed last week that Liverpool had dispatched super-agent Pini Zahavi to try and broker a deal with Real Madrid for Rodrygo, amid strong claims the Spanish giants are prepared to let him leave.

And while the player is thought to be keen on the move, the apparent costs involved, and with Real Madrid valuing the star at a hefty €100m (£86.7m, $117m), means the Reds may have to turn their attentions elsewhere if they are unable to negotiate a lower fee. Even for the Premier League’s heaviest spenders, there comes a limit at what they can lay out this summer…

As a result, Caught Offside now reports the Reds have activated talks instead with the agent of Lyon winger Fofana.

And with the Ligue 1 side needing to shift some big-name assets to help ease their financial difficulties, it is thought a deal for the talented Belgium international winger will be significantly less than the fee needed to sign Rodrygo.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Liverpool to seal TWO MORE signings after Ekitike in £400m summer spending spree

Liverpool battling eight clubs for Malick Fofana as price tag emerges

The report claims the Reds, while having held talks with the player’s agent, are yet to submit an offer to Lyon for the 20-year-old, who registered 11 goals and six assists last season for Lyon.

And the article in Caught Offside backs up the claims of our reporter Fraser Fletcher, who exclusively revealed back on June 5 that Liverpool had already made contact with the player’s representatives over a potential move to Anfield.

However, we understand any move for the player depends entirely on whether Diaz leaves Anfield first, with Liverpool unwilling to lodge a firm offer until they have a guarantee and agreed on a price with Bayern for the sale of the 28-year-old Colombian, who was a key figure under Slot last season.

The Reds, though, have also been made aware that competition for Fofana is tough, with as many as eight other clubs all credited with an interest.

As well as Liverpool, the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Newcastle, PSG, Juventus and Napoli are also keen on the explosive Ligue 1 star.

As a result, it’s reported any deal will cost in the region of €50m (£43m, $58m), with Lyon keen to maximise their profit owing to a 20% sell-on clause owed to his former side, KAA Gent.

However, the Reds’ chances are boosted by the player’s thoughts on a possible move to Anfield.

In an interview with Africa Foot back in May, the attacker’s agent, Bobo Fofana, has revealed that a switch to Liverpool would be the dream, though did also suggest a move to Newcastle United could be of interest too.

“The choice of heart would be Liverpool,” he said. “He has the potential to enter the rotation, and above all, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and El Hadji Diouf.

“Now, the choice of reason would be Newcastle, a well-structured club that could be a first step to gain experience before, perhaps, joining a club in the European top five.

“He has the profile to succeed in the Premier League. He possesses qualities similar to those of Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, namely speed, impact, and the ability to create opportunities. There’s no doubt he can make a splash.

“For him, this would be an opportunity to continue his development and, above all, to showcase his talent in a league that favours transitional play. However, he’ll have to choose the right club, as competition is fierce across the Channel.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Ekitike’s six best qualities named; Isak truths revealed

Meanwhile, our reporter Rudy Galetti has revealed what is really going on with regards Diaz’s potential exit and the prospects of Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo replacing him at Anfield this summer.

On the subject of Ekitike, Liverpool have been told they will be signing a player ready to become the ‘complete centre forward’ in Frenchman after a ringing endorsement from an observer highlighted his six best qualities, but the two aspects of his game he needs to work on.

Elsewhere, it has emerged that Newcastle remain steadfast in their determination to keep Alexander Isak this summer and will not be bullied into his sale, despite some a significant transfer bombshell being dropped by a representative connected with the player.

Who is Malick Fofana?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in the Belgian city of Aalst in 2005, Malick Fofana spent eight years developing in the Gent academy and graduated to earn 64 appearances for the first team.

He earned his move to Lyon in January 2024 and his full international debut for Belgium followed that October.

Right-footed, he has mainly played on the left wing for Lyon, getting more consistent game time in a focused position than he did during his teenage years with Gent.

He has grown in terms of his goal threat too, reaching 10 for the 2024-25 season thanks majorly to his impact for Lyon in the Europa League.

OL’s faith in him is paying off. They paid a significant price to sign him when he was just 18 years old and they were looking over their shoulders in the Ligue 1 table.

It could be argued that OL took a risk buying Fofana. But the player himself is a risk taker. In an age of calculated tactics where anything that could lead to a loss of possession is discouraged, Fofana loves to take on opponents.

There are areas to add to his game, but the way he has improved his finishing is promising. And when you have the explosive pace that he possesses, opponents can sometimes be helpless.

Fofana ranks in the 98th percentile for Ligue 1 wingers and attacking midfielders with the most progressive carries per 90 minutes.

His boss Pierre Sage observed in December that Fofana recorded a ‘quite enormous’ 400 metres of sprinting in one game against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Considering players from Europe’s top five leagues, FBref names Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho as the one Fofana is most stylistically similar to.