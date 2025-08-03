Liverpool remain focused on securing the ‘opportunistic’ signing of Marc Guehi this summer despite currently locking onto Alexander Isak, and with a report revealing Richard Hughes is weighing up three other young centre-halves in addition to the Crystal Palace star after a scouting extravaganza.

The Reds may be the reigning Premier League champions, but Arne Slot is determined to create a long-lasting trophy dynasty at Anfield and has already embarked on the single most costly transfer window in Liverpool‘s illustrious history. And while six new signings are already in the bag to the tune of close to a £300m (€344m, $398m) outlay, Slot and Co. are not finished yet.

Indeed, on Friday, they saw an opening offer for Newcastle striker Isak turned down. Worth an initial £110m plus add-ons, the Reds are prepared to shatter their own transfer record, set earlier this summer on Florian Wirtz, by prising the super Swede away from St James’ Park.

And according to a plethora of sources on Saturday, Liverpool are indeed set to raise their offer for Isak and with one journalist letting slip talks that have been held between the Reds boss and the wantaway 25-year-old.

With all the focus currently shifted onto Isak, it’s easy to forget that Liverpool are also keen on signing a new centre-half, too. And with Joe Gomez suffering a pre-season injury, the earlier summer sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen means Slot is down to just two options right now in Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

As a result, Slot remains very much keen on a deal for Guehi, with the Crystal Palace star cleared to leave this summer if the Eagles’ asking price is met.

With his contract due to expire in under a year, the FA Cup holders have reluctantly accepted that a parting of ways is on the cards for the 23-times capped England defender.

Palace’s valuation is understood to be set at around the £45m (€51.6m, $60m) mark – a figure the Reds are reluctant to meet.

As it stands, they are yet to make a concrete offer and are instead prepared to wait it out until much later in the window – potentially until the closing days – and in the belief at Anfield that a cheaper deal for Guehi is there to be done. In the Daily Mail‘s words, Guehi is still wanted at Liverpool, but they see his signing as an ‘opportunistic’ one, rather than a current priority.

In the meantime, the Mail also claims Reds sporting director Richard Hughes has also set his sights on three young centre-halves this summer in the form of Giovanni Leoni of Parma, Club Brugge’s Joel Ordonez and Konstantinos Koulierakis of Wolfsburg.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Ranking all Premier League clubs by transfer net spend in 2025: Man Utd move above Liverpool…

Liverpool target young defensive signing in addition to Guehi

Per the report, Hughes dispatched his scouts to make regular checks on all three over the course over the year in what has been billed by Rousing the Kop as a ‘scouting extravaganza’.

And while nothing concrete is in the works at this moment in time in terms of a) deciding which of the players to sign and b) a firm offer being lodged, it is said that Hughes is keen to add a second central defensive addition to his ranks in the 18-22 bracket this summer and in a move seen as a separate operation to that of potentially signing up Guehi.

Indeed, Hughes is understood to be building for the long term and with Van Dijk turning 34 last month, he will be close to 36 by the time his current Reds contract comes to an end.

To that end, the signing of Guehi, plus one other, is seen as protection for the Reds in the event they won’t be able to count on either Konate (out of contract himself next summer) and Van Dijk in the not-too-distant future.

At 18, Leoni is the youngest of the trio that Liverpool have scouted and questions over whether he will truly fulfil his potential and make that same standard will need answering first and before he could be considered first-team ready at Anfield.

Ordonez and Koulierakis – both 21 – would be slightly more ready-made options for Slot, should either of the pair sign.

And seven-times capped Ecuador international Ordonez arguably looks the best of the bunch, with the star excelling in the Champions League last season and making himself a regular fixture in the Club Brugge side over the last two seasons.

Liverpool transfer latest: Konate future decision; superstar Brazilian ‘agrees personal terms’

On the subject of Konate, it’s reported that the Frenchman has made up his mind on his future amid interest from Real Madrid, according to a French source, with the Anfield star’s comments on next season also indicating his state of mind.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are gathering the funds to launch a new and improved bid for Isak after Slot made clear he still wants the Newcastle striker and with a triple big-money sale set to further the Reds’ chances of a blockbuster deal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly set to launch an offer for a €90m-rated forward– and they are fuelled by claims that the Brazilian has already ‘approved an informal offer of personal terms’.

Six facts about Liverpool target Joel Ordonez

➡️ Joel Leandro Ordonez Guerrero was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, in April 2004. Aged 21, he stands at 6ft 2in.

➡️ As a youngster, he started out with Deportivo Azogues, before sealing a move to Independiente del Valle, calling Chelsea star Moises Caicedo a teammate.

➡️ After just 11 appearances in Independiente’s first team, Ordonez was snapped up by Club Brugge, initially starring for their reserve side before earning a rapid promotion into their senior side.

➡️ Debuting in the 2023/24 campaign, he has gone on to make 83 appearances, scoring two goals for Brugge.

➡️ Twelve of those appearances have come in the Champions League, with the young defender giving a very good account of himself as Brugge reached the Round of 16, ultimately losing 6-1 to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa over two legs.

➡️ Ordonez has already won seven caps for Ecuador, playing in World Cup qualifiers against the likes of Colombia, Chile and Brazil.