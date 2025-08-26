Fabrizio Romano hands Liverpool massive signing boost as elite star rejects rival offers

Fabrizio Romano has shut down claims Marc Guehi could join one Premier League club, with Liverpool in pole position to sign the Crystal Palace captain.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have had bids for Guehi rejected in previous transfer windows, as Palace were still hoping to hand him a new contract. However, the centre-back is not keen to pen fresh terms at Selhurst Park as he knows he has put himself in a great position to secure a major transfer.

Guehi’s current terms expire in June 2026, which means Palace need to sell this summer or risk him leaving for nothing in a year’s time.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Guehi – something TEAMtalk revealed on July 3 – and have also opened talks with Palace.

But it was claimed on Sunday that Manchester City could hijack Liverpool’s move for the England defender.

The Daily Star claimed that the two clubs are ‘on a collision course’ as they prepare to battle for Guehi’s capture.

However, Romano has handed Liverpool a major lift by ending speculation that Guehi could head to City.

Despite receiving offers from other clubs, Guehi’s situation ‘has not changed’ and Liverpool remains ‘his favourite destination’.

Liverpool are locked in talks with Palace as they push to strike an agreement before the transfer deadline on Monday.

Romano adds that if Liverpool cannot forge a deal this week, they will wait before landing the 25-year-old on a free transfer in summer 2026.

On Friday, Romano said: “Crystal Palace would love to keep Marc Guehi. Chairman Steve Parish has said if he wants to sign a new contract he can stay.

“But Guehi has [a] clear intention to not sign any new deal and to try a new chapter. And that new chapter for Guehi is Liverpool.

DON’T MISS 🧨 Liverpool ‘never quoted £150m’ for Alexander Isak as journalist reveals what happens next

Marc Guehi to Liverpool ‘absolutely on’

“We have to see if Liverpool and Palace can agree on a deal this summer. The two clubs are still talking. The deal for Guehi is absolutely on.

“You remember what I told you two weeks ago: [Giovanni] Leoni and Guehi. That remains the case. Liverpool want to sign both.

“Will they be able to reach an agreement with Palace? We will see, but the conversation is still ongoing.

“So the Guehi deal is on for Liverpool to get a new defender for Arne Slot in these final days of the transfer window.”

Liverpool are aiming to sign Guehi for £35m and do not want to go above the £40m mark. Palace, though, are holding out for £45m, which means there will need to be a compromise if the player is to move.

