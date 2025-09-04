Crystal Palace are reported to have dramatically slashed their asking price for Marc Guehi to leave in January – and Gary Lineker has explained why the player has every right to feel upset at seeing his move to Liverpool blocked amid claims he has been “used” by the Eagles.

The Reds came close to adding the 25-year-old England defender to their ranks on deadline day in a move that would have been the cherry on top of the icing on the cake. Liverpool, as we exclusively told you would happen back in February, embarked on an unprecedented summer of spending that saw them shatter their transfer record twice having brought in Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak as part of an incredible £440m spree.

Guehi was also close to moving to Anfield on deadline day. The Reds had agreed a £35m fee with the Eagles that would have guaranteed the south-east London club a 10% stake of any future deal, and with a medical passed and personal terms agreed, Liverpool were left frustrated when Palace pulled the plug on the deal at the last moment.

That means Guehi, who remained professional throughout and at no point rocked the boat to push through the move, will have to return to Selhurst Park after the international break and resume his career with Oliver Glasner’s side.

However, we understand the 25-year-old feels ‘betrayed’ by the Eagles over the failure to secure the switch, while he is also understood to have made it clear to Palace that he will under no circumstances extend his contract there, and with his current arrangement due to expire in June 2026.

There have also been strong reports of a fractious relationship with Glasner, who had allegedly threatened to quit Selhurst Park had Guehi been sold without an adequate replacement brought in.

With the Eagles not willing to lose their prized asset on a free, it’s now been reported they have significantly reduced his asking price ahead of the January window to just £25m – a drop of £10m from their final summer demands and now half the price of the fee they were quoting suitors at the start of the summer window.

Per Football Insider, Liverpool ‘will be able to sign’ the 23-times capped England star from Crystal Palace ‘in January for a fee of around £25m’.

Gary Lineker hands Guehi transfer advice amid strong Palace accusations

The report adds: ‘Sources say that Guehi will now be available for at least £10m less than his original asking price in the new year, when the transfer window reopens.

‘Football Insider has revealed that Liverpool will reignite their Guehi interest in January, in order to stave off interest from other clubs.’

Of those ‘other clubs’ reports earlier this week suggested Barcelona and Real Madrid had been alerted by Guehi’s failure to join the Premier League champions and were now both interested in signing him on a pre-contract agreement from January 1.

Gary Lineker, though, believes Guehi should not wait until next summer to secure his exit at Selhurst Park, having hit out at the Eagles for “using” the player on deadline day.

“If I were him [Guehi] now, I wouldn’t try to get the move in January, I would now wait until the end of my contract, which is next summer, and go on a free,” Lineker told The Rest is Football podcast.

“They’ve used him a little bit, there’s no question about that, I mean to take it that far, to go almost on the brink, he probably almost signed the contract, and then to be pulled back was tough on him.

“But, he’ll get a better deal for himself next summer, certainly financially, who knows if Liverpool will still be in for him at that point, somebody will be because he’s a class act and they also know that he’s a player they can trust as a human being.”

