Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are all in discussions for Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi, according to a report, and we have already revealed his dream destination.

Senesi came through the San Lorenzo academy in his native Argentina, before going on to spend three years in their first team. He moved to Europe in September 2019 by joining Feyenoord in a €7million deal.

While at Feyenoord, Senesi developed a reputation as one of the Eredivisie’s best centre-backs, prompting Bournemouth to sign him for €15m in 2022.

Senesi has emerged as a crucial player for Cherries boss Andoni Iraola, having missed just one Premier League match this season.

Senesi is a player coveted by elite sides, as he is an aggressive, left-footed defender who boasts great leadership skills and is comfortable on the ball.

CaughtOffside claim Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea are ‘in talks’ to sign the 28-year-old when his contract expires this summer.

Bournemouth would love to agree a new deal with Senesi, but he knows he has a fantastic opportunity to join a top club.

Senesi is ‘very confident he can shine at a higher level’, the report adds.

Senesi wants guarantees over playing time, plus big wages, before he decides his next destination.

We revealed on April 3 that Liverpool are in contact for the three-cap Argentina international, though he ‘dreams’ of joining Barcelona.

CaughtOffside’s report has followed up on our information, with a source quoted as saying: “Senesi is yet to make a final decision on his future, but Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been in talks for some time.

“I wouldn’t rule out Premier League clubs just yet, but a move to Spain is more likely.”

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Barcelona could sign Liverpool target

A second source added: “Keep an eye on Chelsea because they’re growing increasingly aware of the need to add some experience. With Senesi set to be available on a free, he’s an ideal candidate.”

Liverpool have already agreed a £60m deal for French defender Jeremy Jacquet to join this summer, but they need a second centre-half to arrive.

Virgil van Dijk has looked past his best this season, while Joe Gomez has been tipped to leave. Ibrahima Konate has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, though he finally looks set to commit to the Reds by signing a new deal.

Senesi would have been a superb option to help Liverpool move on from Van Dijk. With Barca confident about ruining such plans, Liverpool could turn to Maxence Lacroix, Micky van de Ven or Nico Schlotterbeck.

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