Liverpool are ‘serious’ about signing Maxim De Cuyper from Brighton, according to a report, and a 2027 transfer could save the Reds huge money.

De Cuyper was linked with Arsenal before leaving Club Brugge for Brighton in July 2025. Brighton paid £17million for the attacking left-back, and they have once again found a gem for a relatively cheap price in today’s market.

De Cuyper has notched four goals and four assists in 16 appearances for the Seagulls so far this campaign.

His marauding displays down the left flank have been key to Brighton’s great season thus far. Fabian Hurzeler’s side are second in the Premier League and fifth in the Europa Conference League.

We exclusively revealed on Friday that Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Roma are all expressing interest in the full-back.

Our sources state that Liverpool are monitoring De Cuyper’s performances ahead of a potential bid for him in the future.

We understand Brighton have set a £50m price tag for the Belgian to try and ward off interested clubs.

German source Fussball News have now followed up on our report, writing that Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG are all ‘serious’ about landing De Cuyper.

He is seen as an ‘interesting option’ to replace Kostas Tsimikas at Anfield and battle with Milos Kerkez for a starting role on the left side of defence.

Liverpool splashing out £50m on De Cuyper next year might save them big money going forwards.

Liverpool target De Cuyper has very bright future

Football Insider have called the 25-year-old ‘Brighton’s next £100m star’ after Moises Caicedo.

They state that De Cuyper’s dazzling performances for Belgium against Turkey and Italy during the current international break will only have increased the interest in his signature.

De Cuyper arriving at Liverpool would likely cause Kerkez serious problems. De Cuyper has the ability to replace the Hungarian international and become Liverpool’s new starting left-back.

Kerkez had an erratic start to life with the Reds, though he has improved since then. One positive for the 23-year-old is that Andoni Iraola will continue to back him, as the pair had a successful spell together at Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool goalkeepers Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili.