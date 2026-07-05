Liverpool end £70m pursuit as €50m Juventus star targeted instead

Liverpool have cooled their interest in Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and could move for alternative midfield target Khephren Thuram of Juventus, according to reports.

Liverpool need to sign at least one new central midfielder this summer. They want a player who can provide Ryan Gravenberch with competition and cover in the No 6 role.

The Dutchman is a superb operator when on top form, but he traditionally likes to play further forward, while he could pick up more injuries if he continues starting so regularly.

Curtis Jones’ potential departure would increase Liverpool’s need for midfield reinforcements, and Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with an exit, too.

Liverpool showed interest in Mateus Fernandes but were not willing to pay the huge £85million fee required to sign him, which resulted in a move to Tottenham Hotspur instead.

Liverpool have been impressed by Wharton’s development into a top Premier League midfielder in recent seasons.

Indeed, it was claimed on June 19 that the Englishman is a prime candidate to replace Jones at Anfield.

However, Football Insider revealed on Saturday that Andoni Iraola would prefer to sign ‘other targets’ for Liverpool as he ‘does not view Wharton as a priority’.

Liverpool were previously ‘the most keen’ to land Wharton, only for their interest to ‘fade in recent weeks’.

As a result, Palace are ‘growing increasingly confident’ they can keep the 22-year-old in their squad.

Liverpool have several other targets in mind, including Thuram, Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart) and Kaishu Sano (Mainz).

Thuram appears to be the option Liverpool chiefs are leaning towards. As per Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in ‘expressing interest’ in the Frenchman.

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Liverpool target Khephren Thuram

‘Work is under way’ at Juve to sell Thuram and seriously bolster their financial position, and Liverpool are considering bringing him to the Premier League.

Thuram was previously viewed as ‘unsellable’ at Juve, but that has now changed.

The Bianconeri want €50m (£43m) to sell Thuram, whereas Liverpool, United and Forest are plotting cheaper bids.

This is not the first time Liverpool have been linked with the 25-year-old, as they are long-term admirers of his.

It was claimed in March that they could stun United with an opening €45m (£39m) offer.

And one June 11, Liverpool made an ‘enquiry’ to kickstart a potential deal for Thuram.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed Jurgen Klopp’s next move.