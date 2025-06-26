Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, with reports providing updates on the next two deals sporting director Richard Hughes will next work to agree on.

Liverpool had been on the lookout for a younger left-back to succeed from Andy Robertson and have now landed their top target, with Kerkez joining on an initial five-year contract. Bournemouth had been hoping to pick up £45million for the player, but Hughes used his connections at his former club to negotiate that price down to £40m.

Real Madrid and Manchester City also expressed interest in the Hungary international, but it is Liverpool who have won the race.

In his first interview as a Liverpool player, Kerkez sent a slight barb in Manchester United’s direction by labelling Liverpool as the ‘biggest club in England’.

“I’m really happy. It’s a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, [the] biggest club in England. I’m just really, really happy and excited,” he told the club’s official site.

“After this, I’ll go home and in my hometown enjoy a few days, and then I can’t really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season.”

Kerkez added: “I just want to thank everyone for really showing me big love, even before it will be announced now.

“And keep supporting the team like you support always, because you’re the biggest fan base in the world.

“I’m going to give everything – absolutely everything – to win trophies with the club and to hopefully score some goals at Anfield. I can’t wait to hear the roar. And see you soon.”

Kerkez becomes Liverpool’s fifth summer signing, following Giorgi Mamardashvili (a deal originally agreed last summer), Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Florian Wirtz.

With Liverpool having already brought in right-back Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, the Premier League champions have now overhauled their full-back options.

Arne Slot’s side have also smashed their transfer record on Wirtz by paying Leverkusen an initial £100m for him. The deal could rise to a British record £116m if all add-ons are met.

It had previously been thought that Robertson’s backup Kostas Tsimikas would be sold to make way for Kerkez.

But Atletico Madrid have held shock talks over a possible deal for Robertson, while TEAMtalk has already revealed the Scotland captain’s dream next move.

Liverpool complete year-long transfer mission

TEAMtalk has been reporting on Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez for around a year.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on June 5 that Kerkez’s contract will include the option for a sixth year.

While on June 4 sources confirmed to us that Liverpool were poised to reach an agreement for the 21-year-old after being dazzled by his performances in the Premier League.

Hughes will now turn his attention to other positions that need strengthening, namely centre-back and centre-forward.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is Liverpool’s top defensive target and sources informed TEAMtalk on June 21 that they are very close to agreeing personal terms with the England star.

Then there is the hunt to replace Darwin Nunez up front. Reports in Italy claim Liverpool are in talks with Napoli over an incredible swap deal for Victor Osimhen.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have not been put off by Newcastle United’s mammoth demands for Alexander Isak, while Eintracht Frankfurt No 9 Hugo Ekitike is another option Anfield chiefs are considering.

