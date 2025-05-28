Star says YES to Liverpool move with Richard Hughes ‘busy’ working on two deals

Milos Kerkez has approved a transfer to Liverpool, with a trusted journalist providing the latest on sporting director Richard Hughes’ negotiations for the Bournemouth star and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

Jeremie Frimpong is poised to become Liverpool’s first new signing of the summer transfer window. The right-back has arrived in England to sign his new contract and be formally announced as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement.

Frimpong has been linked with a host of other clubs amid his great form at Leverkusen, including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

While Alexander-Arnold is ready to sign for Madrid, Liverpool moved quickly in recent weeks to agree personal terms with Frimpong.

The Reds have triggered his €35million (£29m / $39.5m) release clause at Leverkusen, too.

Hughes is working simultaneously on deals for Wirtz and Kerkez to follow up on the Frimpong signing.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Kerkez as they look to sign a new left-back who can succeed from Andy Robertson.

Kerkez has ‘already said yes to the Liverpool project’ and there are ‘no issues on personal terms’.

Liverpool and Bournemouth are in ‘club-to-club talks’, with Hughes aiming to raid his former side.

Hughes may be ‘busy’ working on the Wirtz negotiations, but he is also ‘in regular contact’ with Bournemouth to try and get Kerkez’s move over the line.

Romano ends his update by adding the Kerkez deal is ‘absolutely on’, despite recent concern about a lack of progress.

Earlier on Wednesday, Romano discussed Liverpool’s moves for Wirtz, Frimpong and Kerkez, with the club’s fans desperate for all three to be officially signed soon.

“Let me clarify that the conversations for Florian Wirtz to Liverpool continue,” the reporter began by saying. “So let me be very clear.

“Frimpong, DONE. Milos Kerkez, a deal that can really happen for Liverpool with conversations underway with Bournemouth and the agreement with the player almost okay.

Liverpool ramping up transfer activity

“So Liverpool are working on the Milos Kerkez deal and then for Florian Wirtz, agreement with the player done and conversations underway with Bayer Leverkusen after first proposal.

“They are discussing about the bonuses, they are discussing all the details of this deal but for sure they are working hard to get the Florian Wirtz deal done… and it won’t take too long.

“That’s the message coming from those close to this deal and my expectation remains for this deal to be completed.”

Madrid had been hoping to follow up on the Alexander-Arnold deal by signing Kerkez too, but Liverpool are poised to win the chase for the Hungary star.

This has seen Madrid change targets and pursue Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras instead.

Liverpool are expected to pay around £45m to sign Kerkez.

The Premier League champions have also begun the bidding at €100m (£84m) for Wirtz after he informed Bayern he would rather head to Anfield.

Liverpool will likely need to get closer to Leverkusen’s €150m (£126m) asking price before an agreement can be struck for the attacking midfielder.

Liverpool transfer news: Talks for £84m ace; Bundesliga move

