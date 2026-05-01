Salah repeat ON as Liverpool make ‘serious’ move for €60m forward

Liverpool could repeat the transfer strategy they used to sign Mohamed Salah by moving for Portugal star Francisco Trincao, according to a report.

It is incredible to think now that there were serious doubters when Liverpool first signed Salah from Roma in June 2017. While the Egyptian had shone in Italy, he had previously failed to make the grade at Chelsea, leading to suggestions he may never thrive in the Premier League.

Salah emphatically proved those doubters wrong, becoming one of Liverpool’s best-ever players during nine outstanding years at Anfield.

Despite winning the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award for a record third time last season, Salah will leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer.

A disappointing campaign has seen the Reds agree to rip up his deal a year early, forcing them to enter the market for a new right winger.

As per Anfield Index, versatile Sporting CP ace Trincao is a new target for Richard Hughes and Liverpool.

The left-footed attacker can play as either a No 10 or right winger.

Liverpool have ‘registered their interest’ in Trincao and made ‘serious enquiries’ to tee up a potential move.

The Portugal international has managed 12 goals and 18 assists in 50 matches so far this term, form which has left a big impression on Liverpool recruitment staff.

Trincao recently penned a new contract with Sporting, but it includes an attractive €60million (£52m) release clause that could facilitate a return to the Premier League.

There are similarities between Trincao and Salah’s career. Trincao spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers but only scored three times in 30 matches.

The 26-year-old would likely jump at the chance to come back to England and prove his doubters wrong, just as Salah did before him.

The report does note that Liverpool have other targets for the right wing position, most notably Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig.

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Trincao, Diomande both on Liverpool radar

We confirmed on April 21 that Liverpool have opened official transfer talks for Diomande, viewing him as a player with world-class potential.

But Leipzig threw a spanner in the works on April 24, pushing the Ivorian to sign a new contract and delay his move to Anfield by a year.

Liverpool still hope to land Diomande, though they are also considering other options such as Bradley Barcola, Francisco Conceicao and Yankuba Minteh. Trincao has seemingly now been added to that list, too.

In terms of Salah’s next move, reports claim he is in talks to join the same club as fellow Liverpool icon Andy Robertson.