Liverpool expect to receive a tempting offer to sell winger Luis Diaz, with an ambitious Saudi side ready to present a huge bid to the Reds, and with the Colombian’s true feelings on quitting Merseyside this summer emerging.

The winger moved to Merseyside in January 2022, with Liverpool paying FC Porto a £37.5m fee to prise him away from the Primeira Liga giants. And while his first couple of years were disjointed by injury and personal issues, Diaz enjoyed his best and most consistent campaign to date across the 2024/25 season as Arne Slot’s side romped to the Premier League title by a 10-point margin from nearest challengers Arsenal.

While Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch deservedly stole the headlines, Diaz more than played his part too, with the 17 goals and eight assists he contributed across 42 games in all competitions, easily his best return for Liverpool across a single season yet.

A tireless runner, whose work rate and ability to close down opponents often go under the radar, there have been strong claims for the Reds to tie down Diaz to a new deal, with the 28-year-old’s current arrangement due to expire in June 2027.

However, with Richard Hughes not in any sort of hurry to extend the player’s deal, speculation has mounted that a move away from Anfield could be on the cards this summer.

And while long-term suitors Barcelona have been put off the scent, reporter Ben Jacobs has confirmed a hefty bid is being prepped instead by Saudi side, Al-Nassr.

“Diaz remains Al-Nassr’s top left-wing target, even after Liverpool told Barcelona he is not for sale,” Jacobs wrote on X.

“Nassr prepared to offer in excess of €85m (£72.6m). Diaz was open to Barcelona, but still unclear if he’ll consider Saudi.”

Could Luis Diaz be tempted away from Liverpool this summer?

While Diaz remains a key figure in Slot’s plans, the big-money offer could yet give Hughes and Co. a serious dilemma if and when it arrives on their desk, and especially considering Liverpool’s plans to still sign a new centre-half and a striker this summer.

Furthermore, with his value set to decrease the nearer the end of his deal he gets, the Reds may not ever get the chance again to secure a double-your-money agreement for the 64-time capped Colombia attacker.

However, speculation over the weekend suggested Diaz’s agent was ‘unhappy’ at Liverpool’s refusal to offer his client a new deal. And with the £55,000 a week package ensuring he is one of the worst-paid senior players at Anfield, speculation of a move away has indeed gathered serious momentum in recent days.

To that end, it was also claimed at the weekend that Bayern Munich were considering an approach in the coming weeks too, while also being keen on one of his Anfield teammates too.

In all likelihood, though, Diaz will remain at Anfield this summer, with the player making clear his happiness on Merseyside earlier this month.

“I’m very happy at Liverpool, I’ve always said so. They’ve welcomed me very well from day one,” he told Caracol Radio in his homeland.

“We’re currently in contact with Liverpool because we’re talking to clubs, and that’s normal given the transfer market that’s opening.

“We’re trying to work out what’s best for us. I’m just waiting to see what happens.

“If Liverpool gives us a good renewal or I still have the [two] years left with them, I’ll be happy and content there.”

Any talk of a sale would also go against David Ornstein’s claims earlier this summer that suggested Slot’s side had no desire to cash in.

