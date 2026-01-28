Liverpool have been linked with two England stars

A journalist has cooled speculation Liverpool are on the cusp of signing Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace, while also providing the latest on a stunning potential move for Aston Villa talisman Morgan Rogers.

Liverpool are among the top clubs who have been incredibly impressed by Wharton’s rise at Palace. Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta looks set to be the next player to leave Palace for big money, with Wharton expected to follow in the summer.

The central midfielder knows he has the ability to step up and shine for a Champions League club.

Recent reports have suggested there is an agreement in place between Wharton and Liverpool over a long-term contract. But in his latest newsletter for GiveMeSport, reporter Ben Jacobs responded by stating: “Suggestions Wharton has already agreed a five-year deal with Liverpool are wide of the mark. Liverpool’s priorities lie elsewhere, both in terms of targets and positions.”

Instead, Villa attacking midfielder Rogers could join Liverpool in a blockbuster summer swoop. Jacobs added: “I sense if a midfielder is to arrive at Anfield this year, it will more likely be one with goals output who can also play in wide areas. Morgan Rogers is the type of profile some withing Liverpool appreciate.”

Tottenham Hotspur are long-term admirers of Rogers, though they will struggle to convince him on a move to north London given their struggles under Thomas Frank.

Liverpool are not exactly thriving under Arne Slot either, but they will feel more confident about snaring Rogers than Spurs due to their recent success and stunning history.

Previous reports have suggested Villa could sell the England international for £80m (€92m / $110m), though it would not be a surprise if he cost closer to £100m (€115m / $138m).

Villa are in a strong position, having tied Rogers down to a long-term contract that runs until June 2031.

It will be interesting to see whether the player himself pushes for a transfer. Villa are performing brilliantly under Unai Emery – being 10 points ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League – but they have not won a major trophy since the League Cup in 1996.

Liverpool battling Man Utd for Adam Wharton

Returning to Wharton, Liverpool have been tipped to make the 21-year-old a prime target if they replace head coach Slot with Xabi Alonso.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on Monday that Liverpool are preparing an ‘aggressive’ move to try and win the chase for Wharton.

But Manchester United are stepping up their own interest, while Manchester City and Newcastle United are also in the mix.

Palace are expected to sanction Wharton’s exit if a £65m (€75m / $89.5m) bid comes in.

