Liverpool are poised to move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo this summer if they fail to sign Alexander Isak, though they haven’t given up on the Newcastle striker.

The Reds saw a £110m bid rejected for Isak earlier this week and it remains to be seen whether they will return with another offer, as the player remains very keen on a move to Anfield.

Journalist Ben Jacobs claimed on Friday (August 1) that Liverpool have no plans to submit a second offer for Isak unless something changes, like Newcastle dropping their £150m demands.

Another journalist, Pete O’Rourke, reports that Liverpool plan to sign Madrid ace Rodrygo should they miss out on the Magpies’ 25-year-old talisman.

Rodrygo, 24, who can play as a centre-forward or winger, has notched an impressive 68 goals and 51 assists in 270 appearances so far for Los Blancos.

Rodrygo has been heavily linked with moves to the Premier League in recent months, and O’Rourke states that he remains on Liverpool’s radar, though luring him from Madrid won’t be straightforward and still hinges on the Isak situation.

“The only way they could get Rodrygo is if they don’t land Isak, then maybe they will step up their interest in the Brazilian,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“Rodrygo’s position at Madrid has been the subject of speculation all summer, he barely played at the Club World Cup which has heightened the speculation.

“Xabi Alonso still is counting on Rodrygo and he’s a part of his plans.

“As it stands, Liverpool have put a deal for Rodrygo on the back-burner as they’re putting all of their efforts into signing Isak.

“If they were to get Isak, it would end their interest in Rodrygo.

“So as we stand right now, I expect Rodrygo to remain at Real Madrid. But he is a world-beater and Liverpool will go for him if they can’t get Isak.”

Liverpool still have hope of Alexander Isak deal

Despite the claims from Jacobs that Liverpool don’t currently intend to bid again for Isak, it’s clear that he remains Arne Slot’s top target.

Fabrizio Romano, for example, has reported that if Newcastle line up a replacement for Isak, like Benjamin Sesko, Liverpool may well bid again.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has consistently reported that Liverpool would be willing to go as high as £150m for the Swedish international.

However, a bid of that size could depend on player sales, with the Reds willing to part ways with Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez to fund a second offer.

Rodrygo certainly has admirers at Anfield though, so a move could materialise if Liverpool do fail to sign Isak this summer.

The Reds may face competition, however, with Tottenham also heavily linked with the Madrid star.

