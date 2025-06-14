Liverpool are far from done in this summer’s transfer market and ideally want three more signings to complement Florian Wirtz, with their spending likely to eclipse £250m and with their chances of a deal for Hugo Ekitike now made clear.

The Reds have burst out the transfer blocks this summer, having brought in Jeremie Frimpong before the window officially opened and then having arrowed in on the capture of Florian Wirtz. While talks over striking a deal for the 22-year-old with Bayer Leverkusen ultimately proved difficult, a club-record Liverpool deal worth €140m (£119.2m, $162m) is now understood to have been struck.

A deal for Wirtz is expected to be wrapped up on Thursday or Friday of next week, with the player due to return from holiday on Wednesday, June 18.

However, the blockbuster capture will not mark the end of the Merseysiders’ dealings this summer. And boss Arne Slot – fuelled by a desire to create a dynasty and ensure this season’s Premier League title triumph is not a flash in the pan – is fully focused on bringing in more top talent at Anfield this summer.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, the Reds are accelerating plans to bring in three more signings this summer, with Milos Kerkez next up and poised to finalise a move of around £43m from Bournemouth. His signing could even be tied up before the official announcement for Wirtz.

In addition, the Mail claims Slot, alongside sporting director Richard Hughes, next wants to bring in both a striker and a new central defender, though claims they must ‘balance the books’ first by sanctioning a number of departures first.

To that end, the likes of Darwin Nunez, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott and potentially Joe Gomez among those likely to leave and in an effort to raise an additional £150m in sales.

Journalist David Ornstein has previously revealed that the sale of Ibou Konate cannot be ruled out if the defender does not agree to a new deal and he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his Anfield contract.

And while the article declines to name either player the Reds will target, Bild journalist Christian Falk has identified Liverpool as one of two Premier League sides considering a big-money move for a classy Bayern Munich operator.

Liverpool transfer news: Demands over Hugo Ekitike sale emerge

Signing a new striker, though, would seemingly be Liverpool’s next top objective. With Nunez cleared to leave and with the Uruguayan now a solid option for a move to Saudi Arabia, the Merseysiders have made clear their asking price as they prepare to let their current record signing leave for a discounted fee.

To that end, Alexander Isak very much remains the dream option for Slot, though convincing Newcastle to sell looks hugely problematic. Tied to St James’ Park for another three seasons, their return to the Champions League next season puts them in a strong position to retain the Swede’s services.

The fact that Newcastle do not want to sell is also telling.

The same, though, cannot be said of their preferred Plan B option in Ekitike.

After recent talks over a move to Chelsea failed to see a deal agreed, the France Under-21 striker remains an attractive option for the Reds, who are not discounted from making a concrete move of their own to sign him.

Writing on the Daily Briefing, Falk has made clear what Liverpool need to do to strike an agreement for the striker, who scored 22 times in 48 games for Frankfurt this season.

“True: The race is completely open again for Hugo Ekitike. In addition to Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are still interested in the striker,” Falk stated, before adding: “Frankfurt have made it clear… if they don’t pay €100m, the player will stay.”

While Chelsea refused to meet that £85m demand, it’s not impossible that the Reds could look to get near it, especially given the expected cash injection coming their way from the sale of Nunez.

