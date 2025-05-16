Liverpool have been given the chance to sign Lyon ace Rayan Cherki as a replacement for an attacker who is close to leaving Anfield, according to reports.

Cherki has been in excellent form this campaign, having registered 12 goals and 19 assists in 43 matches for Lyon across all competitions. The playmaker, who mainly operates as either a right winger or No 10, has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season and was handed the Dribbler of the Year award by Eden Hazard.

The attacker impressed in the Europa League against Manchester United, scoring in both legs of their quarter-final clash. He was unlucky to come out on the losing side as United staged an incredible late comeback in the second leg.

Cherki was born in Lyon and has only ever represented the French club at senior level. That looks set to change in the summer, however.

After a switch to Paris Saint-Germain failed to materialise last summer, Lyon promised the forward that he could leave for a bargain fee of just €20million (£17m / $22m) this summer. Lyon’s bargaining power has been reduced by the fact that his contract expires in June 2026.

As per CaughtOffside, Cherki’s agent has ‘approached’ Liverpool and Manchester United to see if they are interested in signing him ahead of next season.

Liverpool and United are both keen on the 21-year-old, while the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are all monitoring him too.

As things stand, Liverpool and United are the clubs most likely to send Lyon offers, as their scouts have been dazzled by his ‘superb’ campaign.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Liverpool explode into race for stunning Chelsea signing with ‘talks’ underway

Rayan Cherki could replace Federico Chiesa

It has previously been claimed that United are in pole position to snap him up. However, Cherki would rather join Arne Slot’s men.

Cherki moving to Anfield could see Liverpool elevate their attack as they prepare for the early departure of Federico Chiesa.

The winger only joined last summer but has had limited game time as a result of injuries and strong competition for places.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claim Chiesa is in ‘advanced negotiations’ to return to Serie A with Napoli.

Chiesa wants to go back to his home country as he feels he will get far more game time there.

Liverpool and Napoli are locked in talks as they try to wrap up a deal. The Reds want Chiesa to leave on loan with an obligation to buy, whereas Napoli would rather just have the option to buy.

Liverpool paid an initial fee of £10m for the Italy international but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to recoup that fee.

Liverpool transfer news round-up: Striker hijack; Southampton target

📌 Liverpool consider hijack of spectacular Arsenal striker signing as ‘agreement’ draws closer – report

📌 Man Utd, Liverpool in race for Southampton gem; star’s thoughts on switch revealed – sources

📌 Chelsea to rival Liverpool for ‘superb’ £100m striker

Rayan Cherki style of play

Cherki is a player who comes alive in the final third as he has sublime vision and can set up a team-mate for a shot on goal with an incredibly accurate pass, cross or through ball.

The former France U21 international’s dribbling ability has been compared to Lionel Messi, as he has fantastic balance and can weave in and out of defenders. His dribbling has reached another level this season and that is why he won Ligue 1’s Dribbler of the Year award.

As Cherki is not an overly physical player, he relies on his game intelligence to compensate for this, similar to Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer.

Cherki knows which positions to take up to cause opposition defenders heaps of problems, while he is also capable of devastating runs in behind.

Although, he must improve his defensive work rate if he is to step up and thrive in the Premier League.