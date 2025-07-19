David Ornstein reveals Liverpool transfer miss and ‘interesting’ Alexander Isak detail

David Ornstein has described how Liverpool missed out on signing a Manchester City star in January, while sharing why their pursuit of Alexander Isak is unusual.

The Reds are looking to strengthen their striker options this summer as Darwin Nunez’s future hangs in the balance, and they look set to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike.

Ornstein revealed in a post on X on Thursday (June 17) that Liverpool are progressing on a deal for Ekitike worth in excess of €80million (£69.3m / $93.3m).

That was only after they approached Newcastle over a blockbuster move for their star striker, Isak, who the Magpies value at a whopping £150million.

However, Ornstein has shared that Liverpool also considered signing Man City forward Omar Marmoush back in January, before he left Eintracht Frankfurt for the Etihad.

While speaking about Liverpool’s interest in Alexander Isak, Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast: “It would be very interesting because Liverpool tend not to spend that sort of money for that age profile.

“Isak is 25, not too long until he will be 26. They had opportunities to sign players in January like Marmoush, for example, who was the same age at the time that Isak is now, 25, but they didn’t push to the financial limits that Manchester City were prepared to go to.

“So, this (signing Isak) would be a departure (from their transfer policy), but maybe you make departures for really special players.”

Liverpool closing in on Hugo Ekitike

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Darwin Nunez is expected to be sold this summer, having failed to nail down a consistent spot in Arne Slot’s starting XI last term.

Saudi club Al-Hilal are showing serious interest in Nunez and are willing to offer him an ‘astronomical wage’ to make the switch to the Gulf State, per reports.

The Reds are also a striker light following the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

Liverpool are now pushing to finalise the signing of Ekitike imminently, though it’s no secret that Newcastle superstar Isak was at the top of their shortlist.

Newcastle, however, are under no pressure to sell, and have every right to put a huge price tag on the 25-year-old, who notched 23 Premier League goals last season.

It would have been interesting to see how Marmoush would’ve faired if he’d head to Merseyside instead of Manchester in January, though.

The Egyptian international scored seven goals in 16 Premier League appearances for Man City last term and looks set to play a key role under Pep Guardiola in the coming campaign.

Liverpool weren’t willing to match the £59million that the Cityzens spent on Marmoush, but they are now set to pay significantly more for Ekitike.

We will have to wait and see which Eintracht Frankfurt product performs better in the 2025/26 campaign, should Ekitike’s move to Anfield be finalised, as expected.

