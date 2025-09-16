Liverpool are ready to make a huge bid for a defender as a potential replacement for Real Madrid target Ibrahima Konate, according to a report in Spain, as TEAMtalk reveals the name of Arne Slot and Richard Hughes’ number one centre-back target.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2026 and has already turned down three offers of a new deal from the defending Premier League champions. Real Madrid are keen on a deal for the France international centre-back and want to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are even ready to bid for Konate in the January transfer window, with details of the fee that Los Blancos plan to offer Liverpool for the 26-year-old revealed in a Spanish report.

While Liverpool want to keep Konate, the defending Premier League champions are working behind the scenes to find a suitable replacement amid a report describing the Frenchman’s exit in 2026 being seen as a “sure thing” at Anfield.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have identified Barcelona central defender Ronald Araujo ‘as a replacement for Ibrahima Konate’.

Liverpool reportedly believe that the Barcelona star ‘fits’ the profile they are looking for in a defender to take over from Konate.

A separate report in the same news outlet has claimed that Liverpool have been monitoring the Uruguay international for a while and are ‘willing to put €50million (£43.3m, $59m) on the table’ for the 26-year-old, who can operate as a centre-back or as a right-back.

Araujo had injury problems for Barcelona last season and made 25 appearances for Hansi Flick’s side, scoring two goals and giving two assists in the process.

The defender has played in two of four LaLiga matches for Barcelona so far this campaign.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Araujo due to the injury suffered by Levi Colwill.

Marc Guehi is Liverpool’s top centre-back target – sources

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so the claim that Liverpool want to sign Araujo as a replacement for Konate must be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, this is not the first time that Araujo has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

TuttoJuve reported in March that Liverpool want to sign Araujo as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, noting Juventus’s interest in the Barcelona defender, too.

That claim was backed by Real Madrid-centric news outlet Defensa Central in July, with Barcelona president Joan Laporta said to be ‘willing’ to sell Araujo to Liverpool in case Madrid came for him.

Liverpool are still trying to convince Konate to sign a new deal, while Van Dijk is 34 now, but it would be remiss to ignore the logic that the defending Premier League champions are not looking at potential replacements for both defenders.

Despite that, TEAMtalk understands that Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi remains Liverpool’s top centre-back target.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Liverpool could bid for Guehi in the January transfer window.

The defender is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season and will not sign a new deal.

Liverpool have already laid the groundwork for a potential deal with Guehi, who agreed on personal terms with the Reds back in July, as reported by TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, at the time.

Guehi even underwent a medical at Liverpool on deadline day, only for Palace to pull the plug on the deal after they failed to sign Igor Julio as his replacement.

Liverpool would ideally want to sign Guehi and also keep Konate, but securing the services of the England international centre-back and Araujo while losing the Frenchman to Madrid might not be a bad outcome.

While Araujo could be Konate’s replacement at Liverpool, Guehi could eventually take over from Van Dijk.

