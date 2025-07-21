Bayern Munich are working hard to sign Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Reds have a ‘plan’ in case Diaz and another star leave Anfield.

Diaz, 28, was the subject of a £58.5million bid from Bayern Munich last week, which was immediately turned down, but the German giants haven’t given up on a deal.

The Colombian international is open to joining Vincent Kompany’s side and as TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported yesterday (July 20), Bayern are considering submitting a new, improved offer.

That has now been reiterated by journalist Fabrizio Romano, who claims that Diaz has ‘opened doors’ to an Anfield exit this summer, while there is also uncertainty surrounding Federico Chiesa.

“Bayern new proposal for Luis Diaz expected soon, as player opened doors to the move,” Romano posted on X.

“Decision up to Liverpool again as they’d surely bring in a new winger if Lucho and Chiesa both leave, that was always the plan. Malick Fofana is Bayern’s plan B [for the winger position].”

Diaz doesn’t start every game for Liverpool, but he is a key part of the squad, having notched 13 goals and five assists in 36 Premier League appearances last term, so it’s no surprise that Slot wants a replacement lined up before he green lights an exit.

Liverpool weigh up winger options as double exit mooted

TEAMtalk revealed yesterday that Liverpool are open to selling Diaz if an offer with a guaranteed £65million up front arrives, significantly lower than the €100million (£87m / $116m) price tag reported elsewhere.

However, we understand that claims that he has agreed personal terms with Bayern are wide of the mark, though the Bundesliga champions have received permission to hold talks with the winger, but a contract still needs to be negotiated, with discussions ongoing.

Galetti stated that Real Madrid star Rodrgyo is on Liverpool’s radar as a potential replacement for Diaz, but Madrid’s valuation of over €90million (£78m / $105m), plus add-ons, is considered high.

Another name on the Reds’ shortlist is Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, who would be interested in a move to Anfield should a fee be agreed between clubs.

A Diaz departure is certainly possible, and more developments regarding his potential move to Bayern are expected, soon.

As for Chiesa, he has been heavily linked with a return to the Serie A for months, after failing to make his mark under Slot last season.

The 27-year-old has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for their pre-season tour to Asia, so that he can have a minor injury assessed by the medical team.

Napoli have been heavily linked with Chiesa, though whether they make a concrete bid for the winger still remains to be seen.

