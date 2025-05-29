Liverpool plotting ‘Moneyball’ signing of 32-goal PSG star – report

Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-forward and are considering a shock move for Paris Saint-Germain star Goncalo Ramos, according to reports.

Darwin Nunez could leave Anfield this summer, but Arne Slot will only green light his exit if the Reds can bring in an adequate replacement.

Nunez, 25, played his part in Liverpool’s Premier League title win this season but has largely failed to live up to his £85m price tag.

Liverpool are prepared to listen to offers for Nunez and the hunt for his successor is well underway, with several exciting names in the frame.

According to Anfield Index, Liverpool are ‘weighing up a potential move’ for PSG forward Ramos. He is ‘not top of the club’s wishlist, but is under consideration’ for a ‘Moneyball’ transfer.

The 23-year-old joined PSG permanently after an initial loan spell, with the French side paying €65m (£54.7m) for his signature.

“Ramos was limited to just 1,066 minutes in the French top-flight last season, making 10 starts for Luis Enrique’s side. As a result, he could be available this summer. He wants first-team football and PSG want to add an attacker to their ranks who suits their style a little better,” Anfield Index claim in their report.

Ramos has notched 32 goals in 80 appearances for PSG and Liverpool would certainly stand a could chance of signing him should they choose to make a move.

Liverpool determined to sign a prolific striker

While PSG would likely listen to offers for Ramos this summer, there is currently no indication from our sources that Liverpool consider him a viable option.

TEAMtalk understands that Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, formerly of PSG, figures highly on the Reds’ shortlist, along with Brighton star Joao Pedro.

Journalist Ben Jacobs named Ekitike and Pedro as two concrete targets for Liverpool in an exclusive report for TEAMtalk on April 29, and that hasn’t changed.

However, Liverpool face competition for both players, so must move quickly.

A report from Florian Plettenberg stated earlier today (May 29) that Chelsea remain interested in Ekitike despite being on the verge of signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

Chelsea have also been linked with Brighton ace Pedro and could still move for him too, so we could see the two Premier League giants go head-t0-head for both players.

Ekitike is expected to cost €100m (£84m) while a deal could reportedly be struck for Pedro for around £70m, so Liverpool must put their money where their mouth is as they look to bring in a new, top-quality front man.

