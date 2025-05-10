Liverpool ramp up pursuit of €50m attacker who dreams of joining

Richard Hughes and Arne Slot will shape Liverpool's grand transfer plans for the summer

Liverpool have intensified their interest in Malick Fofana, according to a report, and the Lyon star’s agent has already talked up a potential move to Anfield.

Fofana is an exciting left winger who joined Lyon from Gent for €19.5million in January 2024. He has been described as an ‘explosive’ forward and his great performances have impressed scouts from all around Europe.

Fofana has registered 11 goals and six assists in 39 matches for Lyon so far this term. He caused Manchester United plenty of problems during their Europa League quarter-final second leg but ultimately came out on the losing side.

As per CaughtOffside, Liverpool are ‘among Fofana’s main suitors’ as the Belgium international prepares to exit Lyon this summer.

Fofana is emerging as a concrete target for Liverpool chiefs, who are poised to ‘step up efforts’ to bring him to the Premier League.

Liverpool will soon make a ‘serious move’, which suggests there is already a bid in the works.

Lyon have provisionally set the 20-year-old’s price tag at €50million (£43m / $56m), though Arne Slot’s side will try to sign him for significantly less.

Fofana, who has blistering pace and likes to cut inside on his favoured right foot, is ‘keen on a new challenge’ away from Ligue 1.

Liverpool are not alone in plotting a deal for the wide man, though. Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United represent his other Premier League suitors.

Plus, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are ‘keeping an eye’ on the situation.

Liverpool have identified Fofana as a possible replacement for Luis Diaz on the left flank. The Reds remain in contract talks with Diaz, though it is unclear whether the two parties will be able to forge an agreement.

Diogo Jota is another forward who might be on the move as Liverpool eye attackers who have more reliable fitness records.

Fofana would be delighted if Liverpool succeeded with a move for him. Earlier this week, his agent spoke about his desire to join the Premier League champions, though other options are on the table, too.

Liverpool ‘the choice of heart’ for Malick Fofana

“The choice of heart would be Liverpool,” Fofana’s representative said. “He has the potential to enter the rotation, and above all, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and El Hadji Diouf.

“Now, the choice of reason would be Newcastle, a well-structured club that could be a first step to gain experience before, perhaps, joining a club in the European top five.

“He has the profile to succeed in the Premier League. He possesses qualities similar to those of Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, namely speed, impact, and the ability to create opportunities. There’s no doubt he can make a splash.

“For him, this would be an opportunity to continue his development and, above all, to showcase his talent in a league that favours transitional play. However, he’ll have to choose the right club, as competition is fierce across the Channel.”

