Liverpool have begun their massive summer transfer window with the signing of Jeremie Frimpong and a host more players could arrive at Anfield this summer including Serie A star Ederson, as per reports.

Frimpong has officially signed his five-year contract at Anfield and replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Liverpool squad. In his first interview as a Liverpool player, Frimpong spoke about how determined he was to get the move over the line and his excitement at working with Arne Slot.

Liverpool are not the most lavish of spenders in the Premier League, but they will make big moves when the time is right.

And after a fairly cheap summer in 2024, they are ready to give Slot a superb squad to defend his Premier League title and challenge for Champions League glory next season.

According to Tutto Atalanta, Liverpool have burst into the race for central midfielder Ederson and are providing the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United and Barcelona with competition for his services.

Liverpool have joined those clubs by ‘starting contact’ with Atalanta for the star.

While Ederson ‘has never publicly expressed his desire to leave’, he appears ‘unwilling to renew his contract’.

With Ederson’s current deal expiring in June 2027, Atalanta are poised to sell this summer so they can maximise their profit on him.

Atalanta paid Salernitana around €23m for the Brazilian in July 2022 and will likely want €60m (£51m) to part ways ahead of next season.

Ederson seems open to taking the next step in his career and testing himself out against the very best, with Liverpool ready to offer exactly that.

Ederson’s ability to operate in a variety of midfield roles means he could become Slot’s new defensive midfielder or play slightly further forward as a No 8.

Man Utd would be very disappointed to see the 25-year-old head to Liverpool.

Ederson has been described as an ‘out of this world’ talent by Fabio Capello and Ruben Amorim has personally endorsed his signing for United.

But Liverpool have now burst into the race after missing out on fellow midfielder Martin Zubimendi last summer.

Ederson could choose Liverpool over Man Utd

Ederson would likely jump at the chance to move to Anfield as Liverpool can give him the opportunity to win silverware and continue starring in the Champions League.

United, in contrast, cannot offer new signings any European football after their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Liverpool are aiming to bolster several other positions, too. They are poised to make Florian Wirtz their new No 10 after he rejected Bayern Munich in favour of a switch to Merseyside.

Liverpool have upped their bid for Wirtz to €130m (£110m) as they get closer to striking a deal with Bayer Leverkusen.

TEAMtalk understands sporting director Richard Hughes is aiming to raid his former club Bournemouth for left-back Milos Kerkez after Wirtz is captured.

Kerkez has dazzled Liverpool scouts and is set to battle with Andy Robertson for a starting spot next term.

The Daily Mail’s Liverpool correspondent Lewis Steele has revealed that Liverpool will also aim to sign a new centre-back and striker after the arrivals of Frimpong, Wirtz and Kerkez.

They have held talks for an £84m-rated centre-forward, though he is also of interest to Chelsea.

