Liverpool are keen on a deal for Rayan, seen here with Brazil teammate Vinicius Junior

Liverpool have made enquiries over Bournemouth winger Rayan as they continue exploring long-term replacements for Mohamed Salah, with TEAMtalk understanding the Brazilian is a player they have discussed extensively with new head coach Andoni Iraola.

The Reds are casting a wide net as they prepare for life after Salah and are leaving no stone unturned in their search for the right attacking addition.

TEAMtalk understands their dream target remains Yan Diomande, but the highly-rated youngster has made it clear in recent weeks that his preference is to join Paris Saint-Germain, with talks between the French champions and RB Leipzig continuing.

The Bundesliga side would only reluctantly sanction his sale, though, and would seek a fee close to the Bundesliga transfer record, which saw Barcelona pay a €148m (£124m, $172m) package for Ousmane Dembele in 2017.

Liverpool are hopeful, in return, that PSG’s pursuit of Diomande could eventually pave the way for Bradley Barcola to leave the Parc des Princes, with the France international viewed internally as one of the standout candidates to lead the club’s next generation in attack.

However, the Premier League champions are ensuring they have multiple alternatives in place.

Several names have already been linked, including Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, Cologne’s Said El Mala, Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye.

TEAMtalk can now reveal Bournemouth star Rayan is another player firmly on Liverpool’s radar.

The Reds admired the Brazilian before his move from Vasco da Gama in January, but Bournemouth moved decisively to complete the deal before Liverpool could act.

That interest has remained ever since, as we exclusively revealed back in March.

But the decision to move to the Vitality Stadium has already been justified, with Rayan enjoying an outstanding second half of the campaign, registering five goals and two assists from just 13 Premier League starts while adapting impressively to English football.

His rapid development earned him a place in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, while it has, inevitably, attracted attention from across Europe – and sources can explain that Liverpool are now right in the thick of that chase…

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Iraola would love Rayan reunion at Liverpool

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have now made contact about the 19-year-old this summer and, significantly, have sought Iraola‘s assessment of the player.

The Spaniard worked closely with Rayan during his first months in England and played a key role in helping him settle into Premier League football before taking charge at Anfield.

Sources indicate Iraola remains a huge admirer of the youngster and believes his ceiling is exceptionally high.

Liverpool are not alone in their admiration, however.

And sources can confirm Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all monitoring Rayan’s progress after his breakthrough campaign at Bournemouth.

Indeed, having exclusively first broken the news on Rayan’s move to Bournemouth, the Cherries are now facing a battle to keep one of their prized assets.

The Cherries have no desire to lose one of their brightest young talents after just six months at the club, and have made it known that they consider him untouchable.

Rayan had a sizeable release clause placed in his deal when arriving – which we understand is set at £130m (€153m, $175m) but sources close to the club insist that does not become active until 2027, meaning Bournemouth have full control over the player this summer.

In terms of new signings, former Reds star Stephen Warnock has exclusively told us the three transfers that Iraola must “100% demand” at Anfield this summer.

With regard to Diomande, sources revealed to us on Wednesday the shock new proposal that Leipzig have made to PSG as negotiations over the teenager winger continue.

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