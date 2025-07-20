Luis Diaz has told Liverpool that he wants to leave this summer and Arne Slot’s side have named their price, identifying a Real Madrid superstar as his potential replacement, TEAMtalk understands.

The 28-year-old is ready to take on a new challenge, and Liverpool are in talks with Bayern, after rejecting an opening proposal worth around £57million from the German giants.

We can confirm that Bayern are now considering raising their offer, and Liverpool are open to a sale if an offer with a guaranteed £65million arrives, significantly lower than the €100million (£87m / $116m) price tag reported elsewhere.

There have also been claims that Diaz had verbally agreed to a lucrative contract with Bayern worth £230,000 per week, but this, again, is not the case.

There is no agreement yet between Diaz and Bayern. The Bundesliga champions have received permission to hold talks with the winger, but a contract still needs to be negotiated, with discussions ongoing.

As mentioned, Bayern are considering a new, improved offer for the Colombian international. They plan to leverage on performance-related bonuses to get closer to Liverpool’s valuation.

Should Diaz be sold this summer, Liverpool are ready to move for an exciting Real Madrid star to fill the void, in what would be another exciting big-money transfer.

READ MORE 🔴 Liverpool biggest signings: Florian Wirtz takes top spot after record-breaking transfer

Liverpool have genuine interest in Real Madrid star

Liverpool have today taken a big step in the pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, reportedly agreeing on a package worth €95million (£82m / $110m).

The French forward looks set to become Liverpool’s sixth summer signing, after Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman.

Liverpool’s spending is already north of £170million and now, they could reportedly move for Real Madrid ace Rodrygo if Luis Diaz leaves.

Diaz has also generated interest from Saudi Arabia, but he intends to stay in Europe and has said no to the idea of joining a club in the Gulf State,

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been heavily linked with Brazilian international Rodrygo, whose future at the Bernabeu is increasingly uncertain.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Merseysiders’ reported interest in Rodrygo is genuine, but he will not be a cheap addition.

The 24-year-old is contracted until 2028, putting Madrid in a strong negotiating position. We understand that no firm price tag has been set for Rodrygo, but he will certainly cost over €90million (£78m / $105m), and Madrid want add-ons on top of that.

Liverpool won’t move for Rodrygo unless Diaz leaves, but he is a player to keep a close eye on as Bayern continue to push to sign the Colombian.

Due to Madrid’s high demands, the Reds are also exploring other options.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Liverpool told why Marc Guehi would be ‘upgrade’ amid Ibrahima Konate transfer advice

🔴 Real Madrid target FIVE ‘ideal’ Galacticos including Liverpool and Chelsea stars

🔴 After Rodrygo, Liverpool plan ‘big offer’ for another ‘spectacular’ Real Madrid superstar – report

QUIZ: Think you know Luis Diaz?