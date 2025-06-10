Liverpool have been offered the chance to finally land long-term target Aurelien Tchouameni after reports in Spain named the Frenchman as one of three players told they have no future under new Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso.

The Premier League champions have exploded out of the transfer blocks this summer after quickly striking a deal to make Jeremie Frimpong the replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. And with Milos Kerkez soon expected to follow in a deal worth between £40m and £45m from Bournemouth, Liverpool‘s defence will have a newer, fresher feel next season.

However, it is the imminent signing of Florian Wirtz that has really got supporters buzzing. And while talks over a total agreement with Bayer Leverkusen have ultimately proved a long-drawn-out process, there remains a belief that a record-breaking deal will soon be finalised.

With Wirtz primed to become Liverpool’s first-choice attacking midfielder, the Reds are now being presented with an opportunity to bring in a long-term target in Tchouameni, who could be seen as a key figure to help bring out the best of him and give the German licence to do what he does best in an attacking sense.

The French star is a long-term target for the Reds, having been on the radar of former boss Jurgen Klopp three summers ago and before his move to Real Madrid, who beat Liverpool to his signature.

Now, according to AS, new Los Blancos coach Xabi Alonso has cleared the way for Tchouameni to leave this summer – and officials at Real have already been in contact with the Reds to offer them a chance to bring the 41-times capped midfielder to Anfield.

Per the report, via Sportsmole, states Real Madrid have offered Liverpool the chance to secure his signing for a fee of £59m (€70m, $93m).

However, despite the open invitation to sign the midfielder, the report states the Merseysiders are unlikely to take Real up on the offer, with Slot next targeting a striker signing to boost his side, and with the Dutchman also open to the possibility of signing another central defender instead.

Real Madrid make Tchouameni one of three to leave

While Tchouameni looks unlikely to move to Anfield any time soon, reports that he has been told to leave the Bernabeu this summer have been confirmed by another Spanish source, who state that, after a difficult season in Spain, the midfielder is one of three players cleared to leave by new coach Alonso.

And according to Fichajes, the Spanish giants have also made the ‘unexpected decision’ to ‘dismiss’ Tchouameni, David Alaba and Fran Garcia ahead of next season.

Alonso has reportedly ‘ruled out’ the trio, whom he has told are ‘not part of his plans’ and their ‘departures’ from the club are ‘likely imminent’.

It’s reported Alonso is not afraid of making some tough decisions this summer, with the exits of Alaba and Garcia catching some at the Bernabeu by surprise.

However, with the Austrian’s time at Madrid punctuated by injuries and with Dean Huijsen having signed on the dotted line, Alonso feels the former Bayern Munich man is a player who can be sacrificed.

As for Liverpool, the imminent arrival of Wirtz has certainly sparked plenty of excitement.

And while discussions continue over how his likely €140m (£118m, $159m) transfer will be finalised, Micah Richards has told Liverpool why the deal will be worth the wait.

Describing the player as ‘exceptional’, Richards told Alan Shearer on The Rest is Football podcast. “Yeah, he’s worth it. He’s exceptional.

“Obviously, he’s got to do it in a league which is more physical. That is my only doubt. Tactically, he’s got it, technically, he’s got it.

“The way he manipulates the ball… he was a superstar from a young age, so he can deal with pressure.

“It’s just where does he fit into the system. Is he going to play him in (Dominik) Szoboszlai’s role, or is he going to play him out on the left-hand side? Because he can do both.

“And honestly, Al, for £120m, he’s worth every single penny.”

