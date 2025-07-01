Liverpool secure massive transfer WIN as record-breaking star extends stay

Liverpool have enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window so far, but that has not stopped them having one eye on the future after they secured a record-breaking young talent to a new Anfield contract.

Having already signed Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and two goalkeepers in Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman, Arne Slot has already bolstered a squad that won the Premier League at a canter last season.

Yes, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhín Kelleher have left, while Jarell Quansah is on the brink of a move to Bayer Leverkusen and doubts continue to surround the futures of Andrew Robertson and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool, however, take great stock in bringing through elite young talent and they managed to secure the future of 18-year-old Trey Nyoni, who tasted first-team action last season.

The talented midfielder’s extension comes as he turns 18, with the Reds able to tie him down to longer terms now he is officially an adult. Per FA rules, players under the age of 18 can only sign to a limited number of years.

Nyoni made six appearances for the senior side last term and also appeared for the club’s Under-21s, Under-19s and Under-18s.

He actually made his debut for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp in the FA Cup against Southampton aged 16 and 243 days. At the time, he set the record for the youngest player to play for Liverpool in the FA Cup and was the third youngest player in the club’s history.

That record has since been surpassed by Rio Ngumoha, who made his Liverpool debut in the FA Cup aged 16 and 135 days. However, Nyoni does hold the record as the youngest player to appear for Liverpool in Europe when he came off the bench against PSV Eindhoven last season, aged 17 and 213 days.

Nyoni reacts to new Liverpool deal

Reacting to the deal Nyoni has vowed to be patient in his search for regular first-team football, especially given the talent currently on display in Slot’s engine room.

The teenager, when asked about his contract, said: “It means a lot, obviously supporting the club from young as well.

“So, it’s a great feeling. But now I have to go out and show why I’ve earned this contract. I think it’s just step by step, day by day, just becoming better every day, just improving as a player.

“I’m still young, there’s a lot of improvement. That’s the most important thing. I just have to repay them in that way.”

Arne Slot revealed last summer that Nyoni was a player who had been earmarked for action with the senior side during the 2024/25 campaign.

Speaking back in August, the Dutchman said: “I think still this team, with what we have, has a lot of homegrown players. One of them, Trey Nyoni, is also training with us on a daily basis at only 17. So this club will always bring good youngsters.”

