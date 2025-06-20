Liverpool, fresh off their Premier League triumph, are considering a British record-breaking £150m bid for Newcastle United’s star striker Alexander Isak, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old Sweden international striker, who netted 23 Premier League goals last season, has emerged as manager Arne Slot’s ‘dream’ signing to bolster the Reds’ attack, especially with Darwin Nunez’s potential departure on the horizon.

Isak’s scintillating form, including a decisive goal in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool, has made him a prime target for the champions.

Sources indicate Isak is open to a move to Anfield, lured by the prospect of regular Champions League football and competing for major trophies.

Liverpool’s transfer strategy, already aggressive with signings like Florian Wirtz for £116.5 million, signals their intent to dominate both domestically and in Europe, with Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez also set to join soon for around £40m.

A £150m offer for Isak, potentially including add-ons, would surpass the British transfer record and test Newcastle’s resolve, despite the Magpies’ firm stance that he is not for sale.

Newcastle, buoyed by their own Champions League qualification, are desperate to retain their talisman, who is contracted until 2028.

Liverpool plot audacious bid for Alexander Isak

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has been unequivocal in his desire to keep Isak, stating: “Alex is under contract, we love him to bits, and we want him to stay.”

“We want him to keep scoring goals for Newcastle for many years. That’s my plan.”

Howe has urged the Newcastle board to reject any offers, emphasizing Isak’s centrality to their long-term ambitions.

The club’s improved financial position, free from Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) constraints, strengthens their hand, with sources suggesting only an ‘astronomical’ fee would prompt discussions.

However, Liverpool’s financial muscle and Isak’s reported ambition to play consistently at Europe’s elite level could complicate matters.

If Newcastle don’t add more quality in this window and look at risk of failing to secure Champions League qualification next season, Isak’s desire for a move might intensify, especially with his contract talks currently at a standstill.

For now, Newcastle’s defiance holds firm, but Liverpool’s audacious £150m gambit could spark one of the biggest transfer stories in Premier League history.

