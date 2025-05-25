Liverpool battling Newcastle for sensational striker signing as Nunez replacement hunt ramps up

Liverpool will listen to offers for Darwin Nunez this summer and have identified Brighton star Joao Pedro as a potential replacement, but face competition from Newcastle.

Arne Slot’s side have been linked with several exciting strikers in recent months, and as previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Pedro figures highly on their shortlist.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Brighton would reluctantly sell Pedro for €70m (£59m) this summer, putting suitors on red alert.

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool and Newcastle are set to do ‘battle’ for Pedro, who would be keen to join a ‘bigger’ club this summer if the opportunity comes.

The 23-year-old was dropped from Brighton’s final two Premier League games after a training ground row with teammate Jan Paul Van Hecke.

The incident is ‘not being reviewed internally as an attempt to force a move’, and Brighton would be ‘looking to make a hefty profit on the then-club record £30m they paid Watford for Pedro.’

The report interestingly claims that Brighton value Pedro at £100m and whether Liverpool or Newcastle would be willing to go that high remains to be seen.

Liverpool want Pedro to replace Nunez; Newcastle eye Wilson successor

Liverpool have made signing a new striker a top priority this summer amid the uncertainty surrounding Nunez, who is likely to leave amid interest from Atletico Madrid and Saudi Arabia, as revealed by TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti.

The Reds will only sanction Nunez’s departure if they can sign an adequate replacement though and they have had their eye on Pedro for months.

The Brazilian international has notched 10 goals and seven assists this season. Ben Jacobs reported for TEAMtalk on April 29 that Liverpool had been keeping tabs on Pedro’s situation, and now he’s reportedly available, they’re poised to strike.

In another update from TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher on May 16, we revealed that although Brighton value Pedro at £100m, a deal could be struck closer to the £60m mark, which tallies with Fabrizio Romano’s latest update.

As for Newcastle, they are keen to bring in more competition for Alexander Isak and are in a strong position in the transfer market after qualifying for the Champions League.

Callum Wilson is likely to leave and he seemed to wave goodbye to the St James’ Park faithful after the Magpies lost 1-0 to Everton on the final day.

Pedro would be an excellent addition for Newcastle so it will be interesting to see whether they, Liverpool or another side make the first concrete move for the Brighton star.

