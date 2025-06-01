Liverpool are set to beat Bayern Munich to the signing of Florian Wirtz, but the German giants could respond by signing Reds star Cody Gakpo, per a bombshell report.

Vincent Kompany’s side are prepared to spend big this summer in a bid to cement their dominance in the Bundesliga and turn themselves into a club with the quality to win the Champions League.

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Wirtz was their top target, but they now seem to have turned their attention to wingers after he chose to join Liverpool instead.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool star Gakpo and Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma are on Bayern’s shortlist of potential transfer targets.

The Reds don’t want to lose Gakpo but could consider a sale if Bayern are willing to meet his €60m (£50.5m) valuation, per reports. IF Bayern do so, he could become Liverpool’s second sale of the summer, after Caoimhin Kelleher, who is set to join Brentford.

The Dutchman doesn’t start every game but is still a key cog in the Arne Slot machine, and notched 18 goals and seven assists across all competitions this term.

As for Mitoma, he has been on Bayern’s radar for some time. Hewas the subject of serious interest from the Saudi Pro League in January, when Al-Nassr had a reported £54m bid rejected by the Seagulls. The opportunity to play for a European giant like Bayern could be too good to turn down for Mitoma.

READ MORE: Liverpool told Florian Wirtz’s four ‘game-changing’ traits after Slot promise derails Bayern Munich dream

Gakpo to follow Kelleher out of Liverpool?

Liverpool are under no pressure to sell Gakpo, given the left-winger is under contract at Anfield until 2028, so it would take a huge fee to convince them to part ways with him.

While reports suggest €60m may be enough to get Gakpo, Liverpool would likely demand more from a European rival like Bayern.

It’s also worth noting that there is interest in fellow Liverpool winger Luis Diaz from Saudi Arabia and Barcelona, and Arne Slot would not be willing to lose both him and Gakpo.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Mark van Bommel believes Gakpo could be a success with the German giants, however.

“Cody is doing very well for Liverpool and also for our national team,” Van Bommel told Bild.

“He’s a very fast winger who performs brilliantly on his own. What’s special is that he’s also a very good finisher. He’s a real goal threat. In addition to his footballing qualities, Gakpo is Dutch – and Dutch players have always been good at Bayern.”

The situation is one to watch as Bayern do have plenty of cash to spend this summer – but Liverpool certainly won’t let Gakpo leave on the cheap.

DON’T MISS: How new-look Liverpool side will line up with Florian Wirtz one of FIVE huge signings

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Milos Kerkez addresses Liverpool transfer links amid nod to potential Anfield trump card

🔴 Real Madrid face ‘major obstacle’ in bid to sign the next Toni Kroos amid Liverpool links

🔴 Liverpool chasing TWO blockbuster signings after Wirtz as links to Newcastle star re-emerge