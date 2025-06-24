Liverpool have been in contact with Napoli over an official proposal to sign striker Victor Osimhen by reportedly offering the Serie A champions cash plus TWO Reds stars as part of a swap – and what it will mean for Arne Slot’s Alexander Isak dream has also come to light.

The Premier League champions have worked quickly and efficiently to add to their squad this summer, with signing number five of the transfer window expected to be confirmed in the next 24 hours. And in Milos Kerkez, Liverpool will soon be able to welcome their second new full-back of the summer to join Jeremie Frimpong, while Giorgi Mamardashvili, Armin Pecsi and – most eye-catching of all – Florian Wirtz – have also signed on the dotted line.

However, Slot is far from done from strengthening his squad and deals for a new striker and a new centre-half are next on his agenda. As far as a new defender is concerned, we understand the Reds are close to agreeing personal terms with Marc Guehi, with a firm offer expected to be lodged with Crystal Palace over the coming days.

The next blockbuster signing, though, to accompany Wirtz is likely to be in the attack. And while links to Newcastle superstar Isak – described as Slot’s dream addition – have died down, the Reds appear to be hurtling forward with a move instead to bring Osimhen to Anfield.

The powerful Nigerian is available for transfer this summer after Napoli decided to part ways with a striker who quickly told he did not figure in the long-term plans of Antonio Conte and had to spend last summer on loan with Galatasaray.

Posting on his X account, journalist Sebastien Vidal states that Liverpool have “launched a shock offer to Napoli: Darwin Nunez + Federico Chiesa + £17 million to sign Victor Osimhen.”

With Napoli understood to be seeking a fee of around €75m (£64m, $87m), the proposal by the Reds would surely be sizeable enough to tempt the Serie A champions to do business.

READ MORE 🔴 Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool will ‘activate’ Marc Guehi signing with merry-go-round triple deal ON

Liverpool in for Osimhen and what it means for Alexander Isak

According to Vidal, Slot is desperate to bring in an elite No.9 this summer, stating he sees it as essential to ensure they can successfully defend their Premier League title, which they won by 10 points clear from Arsenal in the 2024/25 campaign.

However, with a tighter battle expected next season, the Reds have moved quickly to strengthen their squad across a number of positions.

Clearly, though, Slot is far from done and news of an approach for Osimhen will come as absolutely no shock for our readers after we exclusively revealed last week that Liverpool were in talks over the deal and were ‘ready to include’ both Chiesa and Nunez as part of any proposal.

Indeed, while Isak would be the dream for Slot, Newcastle have zero intentions of selling their star man and can offer their talismanic Swede – for this season at least – the Champions League football he craves.

And with still three years remaining on his contract, speculation over a possible approach from the Reds has been swiftly batted away after Fabrizio Romano told them to forget any chances of a deal and having suggested talks had been held with Hugo Ekitike instead.

However, claims of an approach for Osimhen certainly mixes things up.

Per Vidal, Liverpool seem likely now to focus all their energies into signing alternatives owing to what he calls ‘complexities’ around any move for Isak, whom Newcastle could demand as much as a world record £200m for.

Liverpool transfer latest: Kerkez signing imminent; contract offer disappoints regular

On the subject of Kerkez, the Hungarian underwent his medical at their Kirkby training complex on Monday evening, having arrived on Merseyside alongside his family earlier in the day.

Having already agreed on personal terms, a five-year deal for his signing is expected to be announced in the coming hours.

Elsewhere, a big problem is brewing around the future of a Slot regular, after their latest contract proposal to him reportedly left the star “disappointed” and led to renewed claims an exit could be on the cards.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott could leave Anfield for a new Premier League suitor after they were strongly linked with a £40m (€47m / $54m) approach for the 22-year-old’s services.

Just three of the midfielder’s 18 league outings in 2024/25 lasted 45 minutes or more.

Liverpool’s new No. 9? The season-by-season stats of Victor Osimhen