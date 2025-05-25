Liverpool are on track to seal the statement signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, but could reportedly include six stars in a swap deal to drive down the price.

Leverkusen are understood to value the 22-year-old attacking midfielder at an eye-watering €150m (£126m) and if the Reds paid that fee, he would become the most expensive Premier League signing of all time.

Wirtz, who has notched a fantastic 16 goals and 15 assists this season, has chosen Liverpool as his next destination despite rival interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

According to The Daily Star, ‘Discussions are also taking place regarding a deal where Liverpool would pay less than £126m for Wirtz, but also include another player in the deal who would join Leverkusen. It remains unclear whether that player would depart on loan or permanently.’

The report claims that Leverkusen are ‘on the hunt for a goalkeeper, a central defender, potentially a striker, and a replacement for Wirtz this summer.’

This opens up the possibility of Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott to be included as potential options in negotiations, it’s stated.

Talks with the German side are ongoing, and they and Liverpool want to finalise an agreement as soon as possible.

Liverpool willing to offload several stars this summer

Any of the aforementioned Liverpool players moving to Leverkusen would likely mean they do not break the Premier League transfer record, which stands at £115m, which Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo.

This goes against what journalist Sacha Tavolieri said on May 23 when he first broke the bombshell Wirtz to Liverpool story.

“Wirtz personally informed the Bavarian management of his decision… Liverpool will now finalize the agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for around €150M,” Tavolieri posted on X.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported for TEAMtalk on April 25 that Kelleher could pursue a Liverpool exit this summer. He is behind Alisson in the goalkeeper pecking order and could see his minutes limited further next season, when Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives at Anfield.

Meanwhile, we have consistently reported that Liverpool will listen to offers for striker Darwin Nunez, if they are able to bring in a new centre-forward to replace him.

Elliott has also been heavily linked with moves away from Liverpool and TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on May 14 that Nottingham Forest and Newcastle are interested in him.

With this in mind, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool do offer one of the six mentioned players as a makeweight in a deal for Wirtz, with more developments expected soon.

