A second journalist has stated that Liverpool will initiate a stunning move for Real Madrid ace Rodrygo if they lose Luis Diaz, though the Reds may have to fend off at least two other Premier League giants for the signing.

Liverpool are hoping to keep Diaz and have rejected two approaches from Barcelona for him so far this summer, while also telling Bayern Munich the winger is not for sale. But Barca, in particular, remain undeterred and have made Diaz their No 1 target for the left flank after missing out on Nico Williams.

The Catalan giants know Diaz would love to join their ranks. Diaz is tempted by a new challenge away from Liverpool, while he also wants a bigger wage.

The Colombian is still on the same contract as when he first joined Liverpool in January 2022. His £55,000-a-week wages have gone up incrementally since then, though he is still way below other Liverpool forwards in terms of earnings.

During a recent interview in Colombia, Diaz admitted ‘negotiations’ are underway for him to potentially leave Anfield.

Transfer reporter Graeme Bailey revealed on Monday that Liverpool are considering a move to replace Diaz with Rodrygo, having held talks with the agents of the Brazil forward, described as a ‘world-class superstar’ by departing Madrid legend Luka Modric.

Sky Sports’ Sacha Tavolieri has now confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Rodrygo on X, formerly Twitter.

He has stated that Rodrygo has ‘made [the] Premier League his priority’ and rejected an approach from Saudi club Al-Nassr, who are also interested in Diaz.

Tavolieri added that ‘Liverpool could move for Rodrygo and compete [with] Arsenal if they end up losing Diaz,’ with the situation ‘one to watch’.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City all tracking Rodrygo

Manchester City have also held talks for Rodrygo, and the 24-year-old has previously labelled Pep Guardiola’s side ‘the best in the world’.

Arsenal are the English club who have been most heavily linked with Rodrygo. But David Ornstein has revealed that the Gunners would only send Madrid an offer if they sold Gabriel Martinelli, a player they want to keep.

It emerged a week ago that new Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has greenlit Rodrygo’s exit. Alonso wanted to assess Rodrygo at the Club World Cup, and the player did not quite do enough to convince his manager that he should start ahead of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Publicly, however, Alonso does not want to be seen to be pushing Rodrygo out of the Bernabeu. When asked about his lack of starts at the Club World Cup, Alonso replied: “I didn’t play Rodrygo for a technical decision. We thought we would be better off with other players. It’s not about his future.”

Rodrygo has been severely unlucky at Madrid. He is one of the best wingers around, but he cannot play in his favoured position of left wing as Vinicius typically operates there.

If Rodrygo were to replace Diaz at Liverpool, then he would get to play on the left week in, week out. The signing would cap off a major summer for Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes after he smashed the club’s transfer record by landing Florian Wirtz, while also signing Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Freddie Woodman.

Madrid are open to selling Rodrygo and have set his price tag at €90milion (£78m / $106m).

