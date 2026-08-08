Liverpool answer Andoni Iraola call as Ronald Araujo agreement struck

Liverpool have listened to Andoni Iraola’s demands for defensive reinforcements and moved quickly to secure the signing of Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 27-year-old Uruguay international is now set to move to Anfield after Liverpool reached an agreement with Barcelona, with sources describing the arrangement as a straight loan, although the situation will be reviewed during his spell on Merseyside.

Iraola has been pushing for another experienced defender after Joe Gomez suffered a fresh injury, leaving Liverpool short of options at the back.

TEAMtalk revealed at the end of July that the head coach had made strengthening his defensive ranks a priority, and the club have now delivered with the capture of a player they have admired for some time.

Araujo’s versatility is another major attraction, with the defender capable of playing centrally or at right-back. That flexibility is particularly valuable given Liverpool’s current injury situation, with young defenders Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet also working their way back to full fitness.

Liverpool had explored a number of alternatives before Araujo emerged as a serious possibility. TEAMtalk understands the club held talks over John Stones and made enquiries about Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa, while options overseas were also being assessed.

Barcelona then made Liverpool aware of Araujo’s availability last week, and the Reds moved to capitalise on the opportunity.

The Uruguay international has long been admired by Liverpool, and discussions progressed quickly before the two clubs reached an agreement.

Barcelona are receptive to the move as they look to create greater room within their squad and finances for further additions, with Joao Cancelo among their priorities after his loan spell at the club last season.

Ronald Araujo set to fly for Liverpool move

Araujo is understood to have given the move his approval and TEAMtalk can confirm he is expected to fly into England this weekend to complete his medical.

The defender only signed a new five-year contract with Barcelona in January, but the Catalan giants have nevertheless agreed to allow him to spend the season away from the club.

For Liverpool, the agreement represents a significant response to Iraola’s demands and gives him another proven option as he looks to strengthen a defence that has been hit by injuries.

Araujo’s ability to operate both centrally and at right-back is seen as a major benefit, with Liverpool now preparing for his arrival and the next stage of their defensive rebuild.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have provided an update on Liverpool’s chase for Bradley Barcola.