Liverpool are poised to seal the signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez once Florian Wirtz’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen is sealed, TEAMtalk understands.

The Reds have submitted an offer of £109m for Wirtz and there is confidence that a deal will be finalised soon, but Arne Slot’s side won’t stop there.

TEAMtalk understands that Bournemouth’s 21-year-old left-back Kerkez has given a resounding ‘yes’ to a move to Anfield, driven by his ambition to compete at the highest level and cement his place among Europe’s elite.

We exclusively revealed Liverpool’s interest in the Hungarian international in September last year, and now the Premier League champions are set to press ahead with a transfer.

Kerkez, who has impressed with his pace, dribbling, and versatility at Bournemouth, is seen as the ideal long-term successor to Andy Robertson, whose contract runs until 2026.

Sources indicate that Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, is leveraging his prior connection with Kerkez – having signed him for Bournemouth in 2023 – to finalize a deal potentially worth £45m.

The young defender’s enthusiasm for the move, coupled with his five assists this season, aligns perfectly with Arne Slot’s vision for a dynamic, attacking full-back.

Liverpool to spend close to £200m in early summer splurge

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool’s pursuit of Kerkez is strategically timed to follow their expected blockbuster signing of Wirtz.

As mentioned, that deal is in the final stages and the 22-year-old German playmaker has dazzled in the Bundesliga, notching 10 goals and 13 assists in 31 league games this term.

Liverpool’s focus on securing Wirtz first underscores their ambition to revamp their squad with young, high-potential stars capable of sustaining their Premier League and Champions League aspirations.

Bournemouth are reluctant to lose Kerkez without a fight, but are eyeing Marseille full-back Quentin Merlin as a replacement, which could ease negotiations.

Despite interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City, Kerkez’s heart appears set on Liverpool, where he believes he can thrive under Slot’s tactical setup.

As the transfer window approaches, Liverpool’s double swoop for Wirtz and Kerkez signals a bold intent to dominate both domestically and in Europe, with Anfield poised to welcome two of football’s brightest young talents. These two signings would join Jeremie Frimpong, who has already signed for £30m. These three signings will already take their summer spend to just under £200m.

