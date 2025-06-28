‘Sensational’ Liverpool signing accelerates with crucial new talks ‘in next 24 hours’

Liverpool are making progress in their pursuit of Marc Guehi and will hold a new round of discussions very soon, as per a report, with a journalist having already revealed the lowball offer that could be sent to Crystal Palace.

Guehi has long been tipped to leave Palace as he has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and arguably England’s top centre-back. Guehi wrote himself into Palace’s history books when he lifted the FA Cup trophy alongside Joel Ward following the Eagles’ shock 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley in May.

Newcastle United had four offers rejected for Guehi last summer, while Tottenham Hotspur failed with a £70million (€82m / $96m) bid of their own in the January transfer window.

Palace have always held firm over their defensive leader as they want him to extend his contract and continue starring at Selhurst Park.

But Palace could be forced into selling Guehi this summer as he is refusing to enter contract talks, with his current deal due to expire in June 2026.

Liverpool are now frontrunners to sign Guehi. There is space in Arne Slot’s title-winning squad for Guehi as Jarell Quansah is due to join Bayer Leverkusen, while Ibrahima Konate is stalling in contract talks amid interest from Real Madrid.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are ‘closing in’ on Guehi’s capture as they have moved into ‘prime position’.

New talks between all parties ‘will take place in the next 24 hours’ as Liverpool look to forge agreements with both the 24-year-old and Palace.

Guehi is being eyed as Liverpool’s next ‘sensational’ signing following the statement additions of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Palace previously demanded over £70m for Guehi, but they know they will have to drop their asking price due to his contract situation.

Oliver Glasner’s side are expected to hold out for £40-45m (up to €53m / $62m) before signing off on the player’s exit. They want as much money as possible as Chelsea hold a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Liverpool chasing superb Marc Guehi signing

Liverpool reporter Lewis Steele revealed on Thursday that Reds sporting director Richard Hughes is planning to ‘lowball’ Palace with an opening bid of £30m (€35m / $41m). Liverpool will use Palace’s reaction to this proposal to gauge how much they might need to spend.

It emerged earlier on Saturday that Liverpool are already in ‘conversations’ to bring Guehi to Anfield.

And TEAMtalk revealed last weekend that Hughes is close to agreeing personal terms with Guehi.

The 23-cap England international has been tipped to join Arsenal, too. But it is hard to see that move happening as William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes could stand in his way for a starting place there.

Whereas if Konate signals his desire to swap Liverpool for Madrid, then Guehi could form a dominant centre-half partnership with Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

